Very habitable four-bed next to nuns' chapel in Montenotte 

HOW did a lovely chapel end up at the back end of a cul-de-sac in a small housing estate in Montenotte? The history of the area sheds some light. The land it is built on belonged to the Good Shepherd Sisters, who resided in nearby Clifton House.

The former Clifton Convalescent home and convent, with Clifton Downs in the background

The nuns are long gone and the convent is in private developer hands now, with Ukrainian refugees due to move in shortly, while the lands around it were developed, over time, into small housing estates. One of those is Clifton Downs, where No 11 is currently for sale – with the nuns' chapel at its garden gate.

Details are sketchy, but it seems a member of the Order is buried there, a nun with strong Vatican credentials. It adds an intriguing edge to Clifton Downs.

No 11 is a four-bed that has been a rental but is now attracting considerable interest from first time buyer families. Apart from its Cork City convenience and proximity to thriving St Lukes, it has an impressive side garden.

“It offers the possibility of extending the property in the future,” says selling agent Trevor O’Sullivan of Lisney Sotheby's.

It’s already a 1300 sq ft four-bed, with a fifth ensuite bedroom on the ground floor, which new owners might repurpose.

Mr O’Sullivan is guiding at €485,000.

“Everything under €500,000 is attracting first time buyers,” he says. The agent says prices in the general St Lukes area are riding high at the moment – he recently sold No 3 Windsor Place for €565,000, from a guide of €440,000, while No 5 Ard Álainn made €550,000, from a guide of €465,000.

VERDICT: No 11 could be a blessing in disguise.