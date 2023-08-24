€550k Bishopstown home right up the avenue of families starting out on learning curves

|
Bishopstown, Cork City
|
€550,000
|
Size
|
125 sq m (1,350 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
4
|
Bathrooms
|
2
|
BER
|
D2
IT hardly gets any more “Bishopstown” family living than at No 7 Allendale Avenue — the 1960-built house will top many a home-hunter’s shopping list.
Smallies can be out the door at No 7 five minutes before the teacher calls the classes to order at the side-by-side schools, with over 600 pupils between them. Then, when they get a bit older, they can still be within a walk of Coláiste an Spioraid Naoimh, a substantial-sized boys secondary school, built in 1964 as the suburb began to mushroom with substantial new housing.
It’s quite the self-contained community, in fact. For shopping, there is the just expanded Dunnes Stores at Bishopstown Shopping Centre at the start of the N71/Bandon Road roundabout/Ballincollig bypass, as well as the rebuilding and expansion of the 1970s Dunnes on the Curraheen Road.
Estate agent Timothy Sullivan guides the 125 sq m (1,335 sq ft), near original condition No 7 Allendale Avenue at €550,000, and he’s selling for the next generation of a family who’ve been here for many decades.
Apart from its decent size, it has an attached garage (almost 3m wide and 5m deep), prime for annexation as an extra room, home office, play room, or space on the side for a two storey extension, maybe even a wrap-around one?
At present the dash and brick-faced detached home has two reception rooms off an original herringbone timber floored hall, front and back, and the main one (3.5m by 4.5m) has a gas fire in a brick surround, and there is a kitchen with utility and guest WC off.