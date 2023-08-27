Classy €395k home in Classes Lake, among the early re-sales

No 9 The Ferns in Ovens is good as new
Classy €395k home in Classes Lake, among the early re-sales

9 The Ferns, Classes Lake

Sun, 27 Aug, 2023 - 12:00
Catherine Shanahan

Ballincollig, Cork 

€395,000

Size

103 sq m (1108 sq ft)

Bedrooms

3

Bathrooms

3

BER

A3

RE-SALES have been slim at The Ferns, in Classes Lake, which is understandable, as the homes are only four years old.

Just two appear on the Property Price Register. One sold at such a low price, it’s likely to have been an off-market family transaction.

That leaves just one home to have really tested the re-sale market, No 17, which sold last February for €375,000. Now new-to-market No 9, the house featured here, takes its guide price from that result.

The February sale was the highest price paid in the Ovens estate for one of these O’Callaghan Properties’ homes, where the price for new builds peaked at €329,000, as per the Register.

No 9 is good as new; smart- looking from the kerbside and inside.

Kitchen
Kitchen

Living room
Living room

Diner
Diner

French doors open from a stylish kitchen diner into the rear garden, which is the only area that could do with a makeover. It’s currently low maintenance lawn, and little else, but a few raised beds and some colourful plantingcould work wonders. The starting point is good as the garden is south-facing.

Out front has parking for two cars.

Indoors at No 9 is pretty much turnkey. The living room is tastefully done, as are the three bathrooms (one ensuite) and three bedrooms.

Linda O’Donovan of Sherry FitzGerald, the selling agent for No 9, is seeing “a huge amount of interest” in the good-as-new home, which is at the end of a cul-de-sac, overlooking a green.

“It’s predominantly first-time buyers, families looking for a starter home,” she says, adding that she expects enquiries too from downsizers who don’t want to have to renovate or decorate and who want a location within easy distance of Ballincollig town centre, with good access to public transport (a 24-hour bus service stops right outside the development).

No 9, which measures 103sq m, has an excellent A3 energy rating, allowing buyers to apply for more favourable green mortgage rates.

Schools and retail abound in nearby Ballincollig where there is also a terrific regional park.

VERDICT: Turnkey 3-bed. Solid starter home.

