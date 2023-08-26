Interior design flair at €475k four-storey Ballincollig home

HOME hunters searching for the complete family package should put viewing No 56 Leslie’s Arch in Ballincollig on their “To do” list.

A house with plenty of decorative flair, a couple of sitting rooms and an attic conversion, there’s a shot at solitude for everyone.

A three-storey home when the current owners bought it, they set about creating a fourth floor, by converting the attic and dividing it into a trio of rooms.

The result was a home office room and a music room “which allowed for total privacy for music practise, without the rest of the house hearing every note”, says the woman of the house. The top floor office was a godsend too, with kid barge-ins kept to a minimum during pandemic-driven online Teams’ meetings.

“It’s a great house for a large family. The teens commandeered the ground floor sitting room, with the kitchen and garden on hand, allowing us parents to enjoy the quietness of the first floor sitting room,” say the owners.

The first floor lounge, which echoes the idea of the “piano nobile” or noble floor of Italian architecture, runs the full width of the property.

First floor living room

Tastefully decorated, key features include an attractive natural stone fireplace, a big bay window and a Juliette balcony with a double French door opening overlooking the wide, tree-lined street below. The owner likens it to a French boulevard with a mix of "evergreen foliage all year around" and "the most amazing colours through the seasons".

Behind this principal reception room is the main bedroom, which also runs the width of the house. A six-door built-in wardrobe is easily accommodated, along with an ensuite. One of three double bedrooms on the floor overhead also has an ensuite.

Overhead again, the trio of attic rooms create a versatile space that new owners can adapt to their requirements.

The owners clearly had a knack for décor and No 56 cuts quite a dash, from the inviting blue front door to the colourful artwork on its walls.

The garden is good-looking too, a landscaped blend of gravel and lawn, with a raised deck in the far corner, under a leafy pergola.

A brick BBQ oven hints at great entertaining opportunities.

“All of us love the outdoor living space,” say the owners, and it’s easily reached from the ground floor sitting room, via a glass door. Most of the back wall of the sitting room is glazed, letting in lots of light, straight through to the kitchen diner, via a double opening between the two rooms.

The selling agent for this close to 2,000 sq ft Ballincollig home is Karl O’Reilly of Savills and he says the “level of care taken is obvious, along with the quality of the finish”.

“The interior design is at a pretty high level too,” he adds.

The guide price for end-of-terrace No 56, which also has a ground floor utility room, laundry room with garden access and a guest WC, is €475,000.

Traders up from the locality are expected to show interest, as well as well-heeled first time buyers.

Mr O’Reilly, who had a busy first day of viewings during the week, predicts relocators in the mix too.

The vendors say the neighbourhood and location are exceptional, with lots of families in the area. The 24-hour bus service is just a five minute walk away so handy for teens working late evenings” say the owners, and a one minute walk to Ballincollig’s expansive regional park, with its playground and walkways and coffee vans.

Parking at No 56 is on-street, with private spaces assigned to each property. Leslie's Arch is convenient to schools, shops and recreation and leisure amenities and is in a mature and quiet setting.

VERDICT: Quality family fare in a solid location.