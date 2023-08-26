Pink Carrigrohane dreamhouse taps into the Barbie zeitgeist

PINK is having a moment thanks to Greta Gerwig’s Barbie blockbuster, which is good news for the vendors of Shournagh Lodge.

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie arrive for the European premiere of Barbie at Cineworld Leicester Square in London. Picture: PA Images

The inescapable colour of the summer, right now it’s the preferred hue of just about everyone, from fashionistas to influencers to football stars. Lionel Messi, the world's greatest living football legend, recently unveiled his new pink No 10 jersey, while signing to David Beckham’s Inter Miami.

Pretty in pink, Lionel Messi, in his new Inter Miami strip Picture: AP

Given the industrial-scale demand for all things pink in 2023, it's no surprise to hear that the Barbie movie triggered a global pink paint shortage.

So, with everyone enjoying viewing the world through this rose-tinted hue, selling a pink house looks like a smart move. To be fair to the vendors of Shournagh Lodge, they inherited the colour when they bought the zeitgeisty Carrigrohane property, up steep Templehill, just last year.

Pink entrance porch at Shournagh Lodge

They set about upgrading the house, but having done some tasteful work, it's back on the market, as the owners find themselves too tempted by an unexpected good opportunity.

Shournagh Lodge has more in common with Hollywood than its colour palette. The design has strong LA overtones - it's a low-slung, 1960s, split-level, modernist build, with an emphasis on natural light and livability, an attractive, integrated outdoor space, and a value that lies as much in its architecture as in its dramatic views.

The owners say everyone who visits comments on the vista, a typical response being “Wow, what a view!”.

View from the sunken lounge

Looking out over the Lee Valley’s patchwork of green fields, the County Hall is in the crosshairs and beyond it, Victoria Cross. Imposing Carrigrohane Castle is visible to the south and much further in the distance, but still visible, are the Galtees, Ireland’s highest inland mountain range, on the border of Tipperary and Limerick.

Carrigrohane Castle is part of the view from Shournagh Lodge

Cork City's western suburbs are evident too, and it's not too much of a trek into UCC or Cork University Hospital or the Bon Secours, all of which are on the right side of town for residents of Carrigrohane.

Back on Templehill, whoever designed Shournagh Lodge understood the unique opportunities that the sloping site presented. Great big picture windows add volume to the main reception rooms and make the most of the views.

A sunken, spacious lounge with solid fuel stove has French door access to a south-facing patio, overlooking expansive gardens.

The dining room, also with picture windows, is up a couple of steps from the lounge, and can be closed off via a large pocket door.

The main bedroom of four also enjoys south-facing views. Its green ensuite is a vintage piece that is not entirely out of place in this '60s creation.

Homeowners who enjoy entertaining will like the indoor/outdoor quality of the lodge. An internal courtyard channels light into the centre of the house.

Internal courtyard

It’s a pretty-in-pink open-to-the-sky space, home to a thriving wisteria tree, with a feature lily pond and Liscannor flag-stone floor.

Shournagh Lodge, called after a nearby tributary of the River Lee, was fitted with a new solid-wood kitchen with matching breakfast bar just last year. The kitchen overlooks the internal courtyard, and a large east-facing window catches the morning sun.

New kitchen

Other upgrades carried out by the current owners include new flooring in the kitchen, utility, dining room and home office, as well as some electrical upgrades/ new light fittings. Paintwork was refreshed throughout the house.

It’s looking pretty good right now and unless new owners planned to expand (beyond the existing 161 sq m), there’s not a whole lot to do. Anyone who did want to add to the house will have to go through the usual planning hoops, or perhaps even greater scrutiny, given its architectural merits. With planning permission, much is possible, as the site size is 5.21 acres.

The bulk of this is a neighbouring field (five acres) with a separate entrance and two stables (pony lovers?). The house itself is up a gravel driveway with a flat grass area to the front "ideal for family games of football", the owners say.

Norma Healy of Sherry FitzGerald is selling Shournagh Lodge and she declares that it’s “unlike any other home you will find within Cork’s city limits”.

“With its natural surroundings [woodland, hedging and fields] and exceptional privacy, Shournagh Lodge provides the perfect setting for raising a family,” she says.

Home office

She describes it as “an exceptionally located property” with a country feel and city convenience, just 2.5km from Ballincollig town centre and six minutes from Bishopstown, via the bypass.

Step-down lounge with courtyard visible through windows

Ms Healy is expecting local families trading up to be strongly represented among potential buyers, “people who want space inside and out”, she says. Relocators from overseas with knowledge of the area are a possibility too, as are medics and academics, given proximity to hospitals and third level education institutes.

The property, which sold a year ago for €725,000, is guiding this time, post-upgrades, at €850,000.

Attractive window seat overlooking the courtyard

It comes with a tool shed, a wood shed, a boiler room, a double garage, all to the rear, and a private well with drinking water.

VERDICT: A house of obvious architectural merit with topnotch views. Great for entertaining and for family living. Could be your very own dreamhouse!