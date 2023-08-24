Sheltered housing? Retirement village? Opportunity (Tick)nock's in Cobh

The 3.385 acre site is on the market for €500,000 
Ticknock development site, Cobh, photos Kieran Walsh KC3dtours

Thu, 24 Aug, 2023 - 14:00
Catherine Shanahan Pictures: KC3dTours

A parcel of land on the outskirts of Cobh town, adjacent to a substantial landbank zoned for housing, is on the market for €500,000, with potential to develop a nursing home or sheltered housing.

The 3.385 acre development site at Ticknock, by the Tay Road, close to a trio of supermarkets and a medical centre, is earmarked in the Cork County Development Plan for nursing home/sheltered housing use.

Selling agent Johanna Murphy of Johanna Murphy & Sons said it was a good investment opportunity at a time when the proportion of older people in the population is increasing and the popularity of retirement villages is growing. She pointed to the success of retirement villages in towns such as Clonakilty, Skibbereen and Kinsale, where residents enjoy their own front door, with the security of being part of a close community, often with services on site, such as podiatry, physiotherapy, and a medical centre.

“There’s potential for a similarly successful retirement village to serve the growing population of Cobh’s Great Island,” Ms Murphy said.

Cobh, a maritime town, has excellent rail links to Cork City and is linked by car ferry to Passage West.

DETAILS: Email: info@johannamurphy.com Tel: 0862626026

