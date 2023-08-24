Sheltered housing? Retirement village? Opportunity (Tick)nock's in Cobh

A parcel of land on the outskirts of Cobh town, adjacent to a substantial landbank zoned for housing, is on the market for €500,000, with potential to develop a nursing home or sheltered housing.

The 3.385 acre development site at Ticknock, by the Tay Road, close to a trio of supermarkets and a medical centre, is earmarked in the Cork County Development Plan for nursing home/sheltered housing use.