Attic conversion and kitchen diner extension at €450,000 Mount Oval home

THE gravitational pull of generous green space and plenty of neighbours’ kids to play with are hard to resist at Mount Oval village, up Clarke’s Hill, off Rochestown Road. It’s been a magnet for families ever since the first homes came on stream in the noughties.

As an example of its enduring allure, more than 25 viewers in the family-buyer category had lined up to check out new-to-market No 125 Kilbrody, within days of it being put up for sale.

No 125’s attractiveness is enhanced by the fact that it’s been extended twice, once by the original owner who converted the attic (ready made home-office/teen den/gym) and subsequently by a second owner who bought the O'Flynn Construction home when it was still just a few years old.

That second owner pushed it out at the rear, to create a spacious, airy kitchen/dining/living area, where a glut of glazing lets in a wealth of natural light.

“It’s been a superb family home and it’s in a great location within Mount Oval village, at the end of a cul-de-sac, with no through-traffic,” says selling agent Michael Downey of ERA Downey McCarthy.

The 156 sq m home has a west-facing rear garden too, with enough room for a generous patio and small lawn area, as well as a Barna shed.

There’s more room indoors also – as well as the main downstairs living space, there’s a sitting room and guest WC, and overhead, the main bathroom and three double bedrooms, of which the main is ensuite.

Mr Downey, who is guiding at €450,000, is seeing interest from “a lot of well-heeled first time buyers”, who are competing in a market where supply is tight and demand is strong.

“Working from home has changed the buyer profile so I am seeing people looking to relocate from Dublin to Cork, where their jobs allow for remote working and they only need to travel to Dublin once or twice a month,” Mr Downey says.

These buyers are “more mature” than your traditional first-time-buyer, with established careers and looking to put down roots in Cork.

VERDICT: Extending is done and the BER, a B3, qualifies for green mortgage rates. A winner for families.