First time buyer comforts at the Cross for €350,000 

THE days of thumbing your nose at ex-Council housing are long over. There's a clamour for such properties now as they tend to be in great locations, near city centres, and well-served by every type of service/amenity. They tend to be more affordable too than newer city estates, albeit energy upgrades are generally on the cards for new owners, along with renovation work.

No 64 Doyle Road in Turners Cross fits the profile of ex-Council home (or more accurately, ex-Cork Corporation, as it was built in the 1940s) in a solid neighbourhood, within an easy walk of the city centre. The good news for house hunters is that some energy upgrades and renovation work has already taken place.

The current owners bought the 87 sq m property in 2007 and carried out internal insulation work. Three years later, they did some remodelling to open up the rear of the house.

Country-style kitchen

While previous owners had extended the kitchen diner in the 1980s, a step-down area just beyond it was used to house an oil boiler, cutting off connectivity with the rear garden. In 2010, the current owners knocked through to this step-down area, removed the boiler, replaced the roof on the extension, and walled off the utility. They installed a new boiler in the utility, replacing oil with gas. The improvements resulted in a sound C2 energy rating in an 80-year-old home.

By relocating the boiler, the owners also created a little vestibule between kitchen diner and back garden. The combination of double doors and overhead velux in this antechamber allows light flood through to the kitchen diner.

The space is snug, but enough space for an armchair, book shelves, a reading lamp, and to sit and play a compact piano keyboard.

“In effect, the extension you see now was almost entirely rebuilt in 2010,” the owners say.

No 64 is a smart-looking home, with a contemporary, fireman-red front door, framed by two narrow feature windows. The owners were not afraid to use strong colours and the red theme is carried through to the country-cottage-style kitchen diner, which has solid wood counter tops, a striking red dresser and kitchen units, and an Aga-style cooker with contrasting blue tile splashback.

The country-cottage look continues into the bedrooms, where original timber flooring has been given a pastel makeover.

The walls in one bedroom, used as a home office, are a robust blue and the same or similar is used in the downstairs living room.

The house has a bathroom and a guest WC, both on the ground floor.

Out back the enclosed garden is a blend of lawn and patio. A nice feature is the raised flower bed at the bottom of the garden.

No 64, which has off-street parking out front, is a mid-terrace home on a road with an interesting mix of house types, including bungalows, semi-ds, terraced houses and detached homes. Because of this mix, it’s hard to say from the Property Price Register whether any nearby recent house sales represent a fair comparison. For instance No 63 sold last year for €575,000, but in fact it’s not a neighbour of the house featured here. It’s on a different section of road and it’s a very different, much bigger home.

Selling 87 sq m No 64 are Johnny O’Flynn and John Moynihan of Sherry FitzGerald. Given the €350,000 asking price and the central location, they’re anticipating first time buyers and downsizers “and also those trading out of an apartment looking for their own front door and garden”, the agents say.

They add that Turners Cross has all the essential services, while the house is just a one minute drive from the South Link road “and just 12 minutes to Cork Airport”.

VERDICT: Likeable home in a decent neighbourhood with great city centre convenience.