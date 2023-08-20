Worth the dough: three neighbours craned in pizza ovens during covid-19 lockdowns. Fancy a €475k takeaway?

NEIGHBOURS at the family-friendly estate Dealg Ban in East Cork’s Ladysbridge took a version of Deliveroo to literal new heights during the first onslaught of covid lockdowns - they got a crane in to deliver their pizzas.

Side by side: No 51's next door neighbour and one other also opted for the 'toppings out' crane delivery of their much-appreciated ovens

Well, the crane was ordered to drop in their hefty pizza ovens, that is, three of them, and they’ve been smoking hot since, churning out al fresco pizzas, steaks, roasts and even curries ever since.

Smokin'

A trio of neighbours at this modern estate decided not to let the lockdown months languish during the first covid spell from March 2020 when confined to their homes and gardens with restrictions on travel, reveal David and Amanda McCarthy, owners of No 51 Dealg Ban (and now its vendors.)

Rear view of No 51 Dealg Ban

The couple, now with four children, are preparing to move a just a bit closer to the East Cork coastline and to a choice of beaches from this detached home which they’d they bought new, in 2015, and fitted it out themselves.

Home office too

When they bought first, daughter Evie had arrived, and she was six when covid came, with brothers Noah, the four, and Cullen, two.

Interior is open plan to the rear

Little Fia was in the womb in 2020, and the pregnancy was the only thing that slowed Amanda down in their summer of ’20 grand garden project, topped with a pizza oven, and with a garden room/home office arriving around Halloween, about the same time as Fia.

Here on the home front at Dealg Ban, friends as well as neighbours, would chat over garden walls on fine evenings with a beer or two pre-covid, says David, and when he and Amanda decided to make their back garden their lockdown project and to buy a substantial pizza oven online, two others decided to join them.

Thus, three refractory pizza ovens were ordered from a supplier based in Northern Ireland, costing about €650 each, and originally manufactured in Portugal, capable of getting up to very high temperatures for authentic pizzas and more.

Each of the home owners had to make the oven stands in block/stone and serving benches for their orders in their own gardens, and then a contact of David and Amanda’s in East Cork Crane Hire arrived during April with a lofty, 500 tonne crane to lower the heavy brick ovens over their houses – a ‘toppings out’ ceremony on substantial bases, as it were.

Garden lighting too for al fresco evening entertaining

It was time, and money, well spent (the crane cost as much to hire as the ovens had, practically) and the friends have a not-too-competitive WhatsApp group where they post recipes and pictures of goodies fresh out of their ovens, and the McCarthy say they use theirs in heavy rotation from April to October each year, if not even more.

Keeping the family amused is child's play at No 51

It's not quite keeping up with Joneses, and the good news is that whoever buys No 51 is getting a walk-in home with highly functional outdoors space as well, with fun in the functionality to boot.

The tiered back garden has a veg and herb patch, some apple trees, dining space, the pizza oven with 2.4m rail sleepers fashioned into a BBQ, serving and prep bench, while the lower section has lawn, swings and play equipment, space for a trampoline and a stand-alone ‘Eco Garden Room’ from loghouse.ie, built of SIP insulated panels, Thermowood exterior and highly insulated, with power supply and space for a home office and gym equipment (prices online c €19k for a 4.2mX3.4m room.)

It’s all matured beautifully and melded well together very well too, and now the entire – house, cabin room, ready-to-fire-up oven is up for sale with a €475,000 AMV cited by selling agent Adrianna Hegarty of Hegarty Properties in Midleton.

The well-regarded scheme of c 70 homes, a mix of detacheds, semi-ds and short terraces in the picturesque village of Ladsybridge, was built by William Savage/Ventura Homes and the detached No 51, just shy of 2,000 sq ft, is guided at €475,000.

Main reception room

The interiors are more than a match for the exteriors, with reception rooms each with bay windows left and right of the entry hall, with kitchen/family room behind, with a dining area in a sun room overlooking the hard-working back garden, which has lighting for night time use and interest.

There’s also a guest bathroom, utility with units and tiling to match the Cronin Kitchen grey units in the kitchen, and flooring at both levels is polished walnut effect in each room, over both levels for visual continuity and sense of openess, exacerbated by the lack of saddle boards.

The stairs to the side, has polished timber treads and above are four bedrooms, with walnut style floor, one en suite and the main family bathroom has a jetted bath and separate shower, with hot water provided by solar panels on the rear roof section.

View from 'the office'

Auctioneer Ms Hegarty says No 51 “oozes style and character,” with quality finishes and lighting, high spec, central vacuum system and a B1 BER and has as a bonus that “tranquil, south facing tiered rear garden,” overlooking a field of corn to the back and facing a green in front.”

VERDICT: A five star family home – eat your heart out, Four Star Pizza.