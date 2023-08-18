Mizen Head's Gull Cottage a well-feathered nest in 'Crook'

|
Crookhaven, Mizen Head, West Cork
€795,000
Size
110 sq m (1,200 sq ft)
Bedrooms
3
Bathrooms
2
BER
Pending
RELAND’S natural beauty only steps up a further and final gear or two the further down into the south west that a traveler ventures.
Hollywood royalty in the guise of The Force came to Mizen Head as well as Malin Head and points in between along the Wild Atlantic Way, along with offshore the Skelligs, with several hundred Star Wars crew and stars sequestered around Skibbereen, Schull, Goleen, and Crookhaven for several weeks, boosting the off- or pre-season summer in May 2016.
Now, after the post-movie Star Wars Episode VIII The Last Jedi lull, many and all of those same coastal communities were busy again last weekend when Crookhaven’s Gull Cottage came up for sale as an end-season offer.
It came in peak local sailing week too, with Calves Week Regattaf in nearby Schull, eight miles away as the gull flies, whilst sailing classes continue for more junior sea farers at Crookhaven’s Harbour Sailing Club, by the pier and bars.
Carrying its jaunty maritime name with aplomb, Crook’s Gull Cottage is a twice (if not thrice) reworked home on the high approach into the seaside village and safe berthing spot in almost all weathers: Notably too, it has those essential water views in not just one, but two directions.
The views go far and wide to the south, to the wide and wild Atlantic over rugged fields, and then across the road leading into the calmer confines of Crookhaven harbour, overlooking safe moorings where some craft are as valuable as the already valuable homes which overlook them.
(Crookhaven’s highest price paid of late was the €1.2m secured for the three-bed, 1,700 sq ft water-fronting Journey’s End, a former restaurant 250m from Gull Cottage, and which had carried a €850,000 AMV).
Priced at €795,000 by agent Colm Cleary of Schull-based James Lyons O’Keefe (who also sold Word’s End), Gull Cottage is set off-road, just past the old stone Anglican church, the venerable St Brendan the Navigator’s — with roots going back centuries and which holds services by gaslight and candlelight, and is almost directly across the road from it.
Now stone-clad all around its exterior, Gull Cottage is deceiving as to the space within. That’s down to sensitive design when it was first taken in hand around 1996 by its owners from Cork city who have long family holiday-making links to Crookhaven and Barleycove, into a third generation.
By 1996 they employed an architect locally, Peter Manford who’d been based at Journey’s End with his partner, restaurateur Ina Manahan, and asked him to reconfigure the original 1960s-era design bought from an overseas owner.
He also turned around the entrances, and cut short an internal corridor, so that now arrivals are via the kitchen, in true Irish country living style, with access at the more private south side to a raised terrace off the main living room/sun room and dining area.
There are faint nods to “Hamptons-style” living vibes within in the understated and pristine décor, with lots of maritime, coastal and scenic West Cork photography (including a selection by the late Irish Examiner photographer Denis Scannell). Might the next owners will go further, the full gull, on this theme?
The sweep of the Fastnet Lighthouse is, however, just blocked from the property by a low rising hill to the south, with a jagged outline in three stages and the skyline is slightly broken by a stone “throne” put up above the shoreline by an adjacent landowner for the commanding views at that point (sometime visited by “twitcher” birdwatchers too).
Might the next owners seek to go up a level, for even better view and even more space? It would be a temptation, surely, subject to planning permission, and there’s already Stira access to a part-floored attic under the tiled roof.