Away the Well? €495k bungalow on Cork's Well Road holds many options

|
Well Road, Douglas, Cork
|
€495,000
|
Size
|
100 sq m (1,070 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
3
|
Bathrooms
|
1
|
BER
|
E2
THERE’S been steady changes in and around the modest, floral roundabout on Cork City’s Well Road — and the arrival of this modest looking bungalow called Manresa to the Douglas residential market is only going to add to the incremental upgrades and private homes expenditures.
Now, it hardly matters that quality food emporium and cafe, GoGo’s last year relocated to a larger premises at Ardfallen, and its slot has been taken over by new operators, a branch of the coffee café Soma...people will know just where this spot is, as foodie familiarity breeds “content”.
Snugly set and low slung, Manresa has two entrances to the Well Road, one by the roundabout side for car access and also a small pedestrian gate on the Douglas village side.
Inside on its compact suburban site it’s a c 1,075 sq ft three-bed bungalow, on a slightly tiered site with its very private back garden at a slightly lower level, backing onto a couple of 1960s-built homes to the rear in Douglas Hall Lawn.
All options indeed are there, as well as precedents.
There’s access to a large attic, for storage right now, but, as is the case with the overall property, what you see here right now isn’t remotely comparable to what is likely to be here in even a year or two’s time.