What is the solution to building on sodden sites?

We have quality farmland that I would like to build a family home on. I have a site in mind that has excellent views. My only concern is that this area has always had poor drainage and seems to retain water for much of the year. It is not a major problem for the farm but will this need to be addressed if we want to build here. What is your view as a builder? Should I consider a different location?
Thank you.
Peter
Innishannon,
Co Cork
Thanks for your excellent question. You are very fortunate to be in the position where you have access to a potential site on your family farm, and even more fortunate that you have settled on a site with wonderful views, it sounds so idyllic. But, as is often the case, there are one or two downsides. There is water ponding here in times of heavy rain. So what effect does this have on the building of your new home and how do we deal with these issues?
- Kieran McCarthy is a building engineer and director of KMC Homes bespoke A-Rated new home builder, serving Cork and Limerick. He is also co-presenter of the RTÉ property show Cheap Irish Homes.
- Follow Kieran on instagram @kierankmc for more home building information, tips and Q&A advice.
- Tune in to Kieran’s new podcast, Built Around You on Apple Podcasts and Spotify and on the Built Around You Youtube channel .