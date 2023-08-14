Starter Homes: Four Cork properties on the market for under €325k

As a stylish, modern, architect-designed detached house, Blackrock Mews on Blackrock Lane is a bit of an unexpected find in Bantry town centre.

Colm Cleary of James Lyons O’Keeffe auctioneers says the ultra-modern two bed property — built on an infill site in 2008 on a small lane off the town’s main square and previously rented on Airbnb — is quite a rarity.

Seeking offers of €295,000, he says the stylish, upside down property, which has bedrooms downstairs and living space upstairs, is set to attract both first-time buyers and downsizers but could also be bought as a holiday pad.

The open-plan living space on the upper floor has white walls, white floor tiles, large windows, and a door opening onto a railed balcony.

At one end there’s a tiled kitchenette with shiny black high-gloss units and a breakfast bar. At this level there’s also a guest WC and a small utility area.

Downstairs there are two modern bedrooms with built-in wardrobes with glass doors and a contemporary shower room with underfloor heating.

“The house has 100 sq m of living space, a B3 BER and is in excellent condition,” says Mr Cleary.

Partially stone-faced with some timber cladding, it’s a quirkily shaped property with an unusual roof pitch and a variety of window shapes and sizes. It doesn’t have off street parking but does have a patio garden at the side.

VERDICT: Stylish and unusual enough to appeal to a variety of buyers.

Watergrasshill, Co Cork €295,000 Size 96 sq m (1,033 sq ft) Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms 3 BER C1

Despite its expensive-sounding address, this three-bed semi at No 53 The Hamptons in Watergrasshill is affordably priced at €295,000.

Gillian McDonnell of Sherry FitzGerald says the 2005-built property is well maintained and in good decorative order and provides easy access to Glanmire, Little Island and the Lee Tunnel.

VERDICT: A well-kept modern semi-d located within a 15-minute drive from Dunkettle.

Silversprings, Cork city €325,000 Size 119 sq m (1,275 sq ft) Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms 3 BER C1

Well-maintained, well-presented, and spacious for a three-bed semi, No 87 Ashmount, Silversprings in Tivoli, Cork, is likely to be snapped up by a first-time buyer.

That’s the expectation of Michael Downey of ERA Downey McCarthy who says the key selling points for the 2005-built property include its 119 sq m of accommodation and the fact that it’s located within easy driving distance of Cork city centre.

Guiding at €325,000, the house overlooks a green area in a cul de sac estate of around 100 houses. At the front it has a timber-floored living room with a fireplace and at the rear a kitchen diner with modern units and a door opening into a small utility area. There’s also a guest WC and a second, smaller timber-floored living room which could be turned into a home office or a playroom.

Upstairs, the property has a bathroom and three carpeted bedrooms — two doubles and a single, including one with an en suite bathroom.

Fitted with double glazing and gas central heating it has a C1 BER rating. Out front there’s a driveway with parking space for one car and, at the rear, it has a lawned garden.

Located around 2km from Clayton Silversprings Hotel and the Lower Glanmire Road, Ashmount is within a 15-minute drive of St Patrick’s Bridge and the city centre.

Recent sales in Ashmount include that of No 60 which sold for €338,000 in October last year while the house next door to this one, No 86, went for €331,000 in January 2022.

VERDICT: The type of modern three-bed semi that young couples look for.

Ovens, Co Cork €279,000 Size 89 sq m (958 sq ft) Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms 3 BER C3

New to the market with a guide of €279,000, this three-bed mid-terrace house at 6 Westway, Grange Manor in Ovens could prove an affordable option for a buyer house-hunting in the Ballincollig area.

Selling agents Bowe Property say the three-storey, 2004-built property is conveniently located within four and a half kms from Ballincollig and nine kms from Bishopstown and would make an ideal starter home.

VERDICT: An affordable modern home.