Starter Homes: Four Cork properties on the market for under €325k

Trish Dromey checks out a property with living space upstairs and bedrooms downstairs that should appeal to a multitude of buyers
Starter Homes: Four Cork properties on the market for under €325k

Blackrock Mews Bantry Co Cork

Mon, 14 Aug, 2023 - 10:16
Trish Dromey

Bantry, Co Cork

€295,000

Size

100 sq m (1,076 sq ft)

Bedrooms

2

Bathrooms

2

BER

B3

As a stylish, modern, architect-designed detached house, Blackrock Mews on Blackrock Lane is a bit of an unexpected find in Bantry town centre.

Colm Cleary of James Lyons O’Keeffe auctioneers says the ultra-modern two bed property — built on an infill site in 2008 on a small lane off the town’s main square and previously rented on Airbnb — is quite a rarity.

Seeking offers of €295,000, he says the stylish, upside down property, which has bedrooms downstairs and living space upstairs, is set to attract both first-time buyers and downsizers but could also be bought as a holiday pad.

The open-plan living space on the upper floor has white walls, white floor tiles, large windows, and a door opening onto a railed balcony.

At one end there’s a tiled kitchenette with shiny black high-gloss units and a breakfast bar. At this level there’s also a guest WC and a small utility area.

Downstairs there are two modern bedrooms with built-in wardrobes with glass doors and a contemporary shower room with underfloor heating.

“The house has 100 sq m of living space, a B3 BER and is in excellent condition,” says Mr Cleary.

Partially stone-faced with some timber cladding, it’s a quirkily shaped property with an unusual roof pitch and a variety of window shapes and sizes. It doesn’t have off street parking but does have a patio garden at the side.

VERDICT: Stylish and unusual enough to appeal to a variety of buyers.

Watergrasshill, Co Cork

€295,000

Size

96 sq m (1,033 sq ft)

Bedrooms

3

Bathrooms

3

BER

C1

Despite its expensive-sounding address, this three-bed semi at No 53 The Hamptons in Watergrasshill is affordably priced at €295,000.

Gillian McDonnell of Sherry FitzGerald says the 2005-built property is well maintained and in good decorative order and provides easy access to Glanmire, Little Island and the Lee Tunnel. 

VERDICT: A well-kept modern semi-d located within a 15-minute drive from Dunkettle.

Silversprings, Cork city

€325,000

Size

119 sq m (1,275 sq ft)

Bedrooms

3

Bathrooms

3

BER

C1

Well-maintained, well-presented, and spacious for a three-bed semi, No 87 Ashmount, Silversprings in Tivoli, Cork, is likely to be snapped up by a first-time buyer.

That’s the expectation of Michael Downey of ERA Downey McCarthy who says the key selling points for the 2005-built property include its 119 sq m of accommodation and the fact that it’s located within easy driving distance of Cork city centre.

Guiding at €325,000, the house overlooks a green area in a cul de sac estate of around 100 houses. At the front it has a timber-floored living room with a fireplace and at the rear a kitchen diner with modern units and a door opening into a small utility area. There’s also a guest WC and a second, smaller timber-floored living room which could be turned into a home office or a playroom.

Upstairs, the property has a bathroom and three carpeted bedrooms — two doubles and a single, including one with an en suite bathroom.

Fitted with double glazing and gas central heating it has a C1 BER rating. Out front there’s a driveway with parking space for one car and, at the rear, it has a lawned garden.

Located around 2km from Clayton Silversprings Hotel and the Lower Glanmire Road, Ashmount is within a 15-minute drive of St Patrick’s Bridge and the city centre.

Recent sales in Ashmount include that of No 60 which sold for €338,000 in October last year while the house next door to this one, No 86, went for €331,000 in January 2022.

VERDICT: The type of modern three-bed semi that young couples look for.

Ovens, Co Cork

€279,000

Size

89 sq m (958 sq ft)

Bedrooms

3

Bathrooms

3

BER

C3

New to the market with a guide of €279,000, this three-bed mid-terrace house at 6 Westway, Grange Manor in Ovens could prove an affordable option for a buyer house-hunting in the Ballincollig area.

Selling agents Bowe Property say the three-storey, 2004-built property is conveniently located within four and a half kms from Ballincollig and nine kms from Bishopstown and would make an ideal starter home.

VERDICT: An affordable modern home.

More in this section

€290,000 Cobh starter home has good energy but needs a decorative overhaul  €290,000 Cobh starter home has good energy but needs a decorative overhaul 
First time buyers and downsizers will vie for this €380,000 coastal 4-bed  First time buyers and downsizers will vie for this €380,000 coastal 4-bed 
Two €1m+ Kerry homes are sure to float someone’s boat S Two €1m+ Kerry homes are sure to float someone’s boat
<p>The wood Liss Castlecove</p>

City to Country: €550k 2-bed mid-terrace or holiday home heaven on the Ring of Kerry

READ NOW

Latest

Lunchtime News
Newsletter

Keep up with the stories of the day with our lunchtime news wrap.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd