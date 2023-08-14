Four-bed home coasting to €335k in scenic Whitegate

SUSTAINED workplace flexibility continues to drive demand for homes on the eastern fringes of Cork Harbour, as house buyers make the most of its commutability and the relaxed lifestyle on offer. It’s one of the pandemic’s more attractive outcomes, the result of a wider audience sampling the chance to work from home.

Those coastal areas within easy reach of Cork city eg Whitegate, Cobh and Aghada, are of particular interest, and they generally come with greater affordability.

4 The Courtyard, Whitegate

Take the house featured here, No 4 The Courtyard, Whitegate, a deceptively spacious, 1,900 sq ft semi-d, on the market with a guide price of €335,000.

On the very first day of viewings this week, an offer came in at the asking, with much interest among first time buyers, including those already living in the area and wishing to stay, in a quality, more generous property.

No 4, built in 2005, was a family home for a time, before being rented out more recently.

It’s been well looked after and the interior has a contemporary feel. It also has four bedrooms, one on the ground floor, along with a kitchen diner, sitting room, utility and shower room.

A sliding door leads from the kitchen diner to the ample rear garden and upstairs, the main bedroom, to the rear, has sea views. An usual feature of the kitchen is a spiral staircase to an overhead mezzanine/home office?

Selling No 4 is Kyle Kennedy of Hegarty Properties and he says it’s an ideal family home, in a small enclave in the heart of Whitegate village, where there’s no shortage of leisure/sporting amenities including sailing, tennis, pitch & putt.

It’s close to several sandy beaches too, including tranquil White Bay, and there’s a Eurospar, a new seafront coffee dock (Corkbeg Coffee) and nearby reputable primary schools. Midleton, the closest town, is less than 15 minutes by car. Cork city is a half hour car journey.

Mr Kennedy has been busy with viewings, mostly first time buyers, but also overseas buyers looking to relocate.

Picture: David Creedon

One of the attractions, he says, is the “impressive B3 energy rating...which makes the property suitable for a green mortgage”.

VERDICT: Nicely-priced home in picturesque harbour area within easy reach of the city.