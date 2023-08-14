Four-bed home coasting to €335k in scenic Whitegate

Remote working has allowed buyers decamp in greater numbers to coastal areas and East Cork is benefitting 
Four-bed home coasting to €335k in scenic Whitegate

4 The Courtyard, Whitegate

Mon, 14 Aug, 2023 - 12:00
Catherine Shanahan

Whitegate, East Cork

€335,000

Size

177 sq m (1905 sq ft)

Bedrooms

4

Bathrooms

3

BER

B3

SUSTAINED workplace flexibility continues to drive demand for homes on the eastern fringes of Cork Harbour, as house buyers make the most of its commutability and the relaxed lifestyle on offer. It’s one of the pandemic’s more attractive outcomes, the result of a wider audience sampling the chance to work from home.

Those coastal areas within easy reach of Cork city eg Whitegate, Cobh and Aghada, are of particular interest, and they generally come with greater affordability.

4 The Courtyard, Whitegate
4 The Courtyard, Whitegate

Take the house featured here, No 4 The Courtyard, Whitegate, a deceptively spacious, 1,900 sq ft semi-d, on the market with a guide price of €335,000.

On the very first day of viewings this week, an offer came in at the asking, with much interest among first time buyers, including those already living in the area and wishing to stay, in a quality, more generous property.

No 4, built in 2005, was a family home for a time, before being rented out more recently.

 It’s been well looked after and the interior has a contemporary feel. It also has four bedrooms, one on the ground floor, along with a kitchen diner, sitting room, utility and shower room.

 A sliding door leads from the kitchen diner to the ample rear garden and upstairs, the main bedroom, to the rear, has sea views. An usual feature of the kitchen is a spiral staircase to an overhead mezzanine/home office?

Selling No 4 is Kyle Kennedy of Hegarty Properties and he says it’s an ideal family home, in a small enclave in the heart of Whitegate village, where there’s no shortage of leisure/sporting amenities including sailing, tennis, pitch & putt.

 It’s close to several sandy beaches too, including tranquil White Bay, and there’s a Eurospar, a new seafront coffee dock (Corkbeg Coffee) and nearby reputable primary schools. Midleton, the closest town, is less than 15 minutes by car. Cork city is a half hour car journey.

Mr Kennedy has been busy with viewings, mostly first time buyers, but also overseas buyers looking to relocate.

 Picture: David Creedon
 Picture: David Creedon

One of the attractions, he says, is the “impressive B3 energy rating...which makes the property suitable for a green mortgage”.

VERDICT: Nicely-priced home in picturesque harbour area within easy reach of the city.

More in this section

Starter Homes: Four Cork properties on the market for under €325k Starter Homes: Four Cork properties on the market for under €325k
€290,000 Cobh starter home has good energy but needs a decorative overhaul  €290,000 Cobh starter home has good energy but needs a decorative overhaul 
First time buyers and downsizers will vie for this €380,000 coastal 4-bed  First time buyers and downsizers will vie for this €380,000 coastal 4-bed 
<p>The wood Liss Castlecove</p>

City to Country: €550k 2-bed mid-terrace or holiday home heaven on the Ring of Kerry

READ NOW

Latest

Lunchtime News
Newsletter

Keep up with the stories of the day with our lunchtime news wrap.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd