€290,000 Cobh starter home has good energy but needs a decorative overhaul 

ANYONE looking to get a leg-up on the property ladder but with an eye to the future too (yes, there is room to expand, subject to planning) might like to check out No 33 Eaton Heights in Cobh.

As per the other property on this page (see above), it's coastal and commutable, not just by road, but by a good, solid rail link into Kent Station. Regular trains take you to Cork City in about 20 minutes. You can walk from the estate into Cobh town.

Eaton Heights, as its name suggests, is well-elevated, with harbour views to the rear. In a tranquil spot, the 88 sq m bungalow has a spacious, south-facing rear garden, enclosed by trees and hedging, just waiting for the right buyer to reinvigorate it.

The same could be said of the house, albeit some remedial work has been done.

Potential buyers will be glad to hear that this involved new windows, a new boiler, pumping of the walls with insulation and attic insulation, earning it a very creditable C2 energy rating. The décor, however, is in rag order and No 33 will need a total cosmetic overhaul.

"It's a blank canvas for the buyer and they can let their imagination run wild," says selling agent Johanna Murphy of Johanna Murphy & Sons.

She points out that there's scope to expand to the rear, as some neighbours have done.

33 Eaton Heights, Cobh

"Eaton Heights is a quiet and mature estate where homes rarely come to market," Ms Murphy adds.

VERDICT: Could be a terrific starter home. Bungalow option will attract downsizers with cash to splash on upgrading/remodelling/extending/decorating.