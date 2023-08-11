Two €1m+ Kerry homes are sure to float someone’s boat

IT turns out that Kerry properties with boathouses and water frontage can sometimes be a bit like buses — you get none at all for ages and then all of a sudden two of them arrive together.
Similar because of their location and because they have slipways, boathouses, sea frontage, and elevated views of Kenmare Bay, they are however different in size and composition. But quite coincidentally both properties are located almost exactly 20km from Kenmare town.
|
Villa Lilla, Tahilla, Co Kerry
|
€1.25m
|
Size
|
130 sq m (1,400 sq ft) +85 sq m (915 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
1/2 +1
|
Bathrooms
|
2 +1
|
BER
|
B2
|
Rossmore House, Tahilla, Co Kerry
|
€1.2m
|
Size
|
204 sq m(2,200 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
5/6
|
Bathrooms
|
3
|
BER
|
F