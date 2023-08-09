City to Country: 2-bed Dublin 7 mid-terrace or new life in €350,000 converted church

Victorian on the outside with a redbrick façade and a stepped fanlit doorway, No 7 Auburn Street in Phibsborough has been revamped on the inside.

The villa-style, two-bed property is new to the market with Elizabeth Ryan of Sherry FitzGerald who says it has been given a contemporary makeover by the owners she sold it to five years ago.

The 85 sq metre mid-terrace house already had a converted attic and had been upgraded by a succession of owners. Now it has a new blue fitted kitchen, a modern tiled bathroom with a rainwater shower, new flooring, colour schemes and plantation shutters and some replacement windows.

At the front, the house has a high-ceilinged living room with a plantation shutter. At the rear it has a modern parquet floored kitchen- diner with a centre island and also an upgraded bathroom At upstairs level there are two redecorated bedrooms as well as an attic room/ study with two Velux windows.

Ms Ryan says the location close to Phibsborough village, within a 15-minute walk from the city centre, is a key selling point.

“This quiet residential street is located near the TUD Grangegorman campus, the King’s Inns, the Four Courts, the Law Library, Blackhall Place, the Mater Hospital, Botanic Gardens, and the Phoenix Park while Henry Street is a 10-minute walk,” she reveals, noting the Royal Canal Walk is also nearby.

VERDICT: An attractively modernised Victorian home in a sought-after location.

Rosscarbery, West Cork €430,000 Size 217 sq m (2,338 sq ft) Bedrooms 4 Bathrooms 3 BER B3

Purpose-built as a family home for owners who have since relocated to Tipperary, this four-bed detached house at Rouryglen near Rosscarbery might now suit a family looking to relocate to West Cork.

“It’s got 217 sq metres of living space and a good B3 BER as well as a site of an acre,’’ reveals Con O’Neill of Sherry FitzGerald O’Neill who is seeking offers of €430,000 At ground floor level the property has a spacious bright open plan kitchen dining room with shaker style units and three sets of patio doors. There’s also a sitting room, a sunroom, a study/playroom as well as a guest en suite bedroom at ground level.

The upstairs has a bathroom and three bedrooms including a spacious one with an en suite , a walk-in wardrobe and a balcony with countryside views. Outside there’s a one-acre site and a detached garage which needs to be finished.

Mr O’Neill says the property is modern and well maintained and could suit a local West Cork family or possibly be bought by someone living in Cork city who is thinking of relocating permanently to work from home or commuting a few days a week.

The house is located four km from both Rosscarbery village and Glandore. “There are several beaches within a short driving distance from it while Glandore is popular for sailing,“ says Mr O’Neill, noting that both Clonakilty and Skibbereen are within a 20-minute drive.

VERDICT: Spacious country living within a 15-minute drive from the West Cork coast.

Annagh, Co Roscommon €350,000 Size 180 sq m (1,937 sq ft) Bedrooms 4 Bathrooms 2 BER F

All kinds of possibilities open up to city buyers who decide to move to the country — they could for instance choose to seek out a new life in a converted church surrounded by woodland at Annagh near Lough Key in Roscommon.

Located within a kilometre from the shores of the lake, it’s a cut stone former Church of Ireland building dating from the 1850s which has been creatively and imaginatively turned into a four-bedroom residence.

Quoting a guide of €350,000 for the 180 sq m property and its half-acre site, Liam Farrell of Sherry FitzGerald Farrell says it has been converted with sensitivity, skill and craftsmanship.

“It’s brimming with period features and architectural finishes and has original windows and timber beams.” The ground floor has an oak floored open plan kitchen dining living area with granite topped units with a Rayburn cooker and a stove and also a small utility area.

Creating a second floor in a building not designed to have one was a challenge but the owners have put in four bedrooms and two bathrooms – bringing light with 12 roof-lights and keeping the period feel with additional roof beams and arched gothic doorways.

Surrounded by woodlands, it’s 10 km from Boyle and half an hour’s drive from Sligo town.

“It’s a most distinctive property with wonderful privacy – it could be bought as a holiday home or someone who wants space and seclusion to work from home,” says Mr Farrell.

VERDICT: An opportunity to make a dramatic lifestyle change

Broadford, Co Clare €550,000 Size 258 sq m (2,777 sq ft Bedrooms 4 Bathrooms 2 BER B3

The four and half acres of land belonging to this stylish, modern property at Muingboy near Broadford village in Clare ensure its occupants of privacy and tranquillity.

“The site is large enough for people to keep horses or to plant vegetables,” says Fachtna O’Donovan of Sherry FitzGerald O’Donovan who recently listed the 2005-built four-bed house with a guide of €550,000.

He says the attractions of the single-storey property include 258 sq m of modern living space, a scenic elevated setting, a B3 BER, and the fact that it’s within easy commuting distance of Limerick city just 15km away.

Open-plan living space includes a large sitting room with five big windows as well as a kitchen dining room with shaker-style units and an adjoining sunroom area with Velux windows. It also has two bathrooms and four large bedrooms including one used as a TV/living room.

The site is bounded by woodlands and, as might be expected from its size, has a long entrance. “It has a rock garden, a tea patio, a forest garden, a pond, and an orchard,” says Mr O’Donovan.

The owners of this contemporary property clearly have a fondness for red and have used it on the doors, garden furniture, gates, and a set of milk churns to create splashes of colour in the gardens.

Located two and a half kilometres from Broadford village, the property is also within half an hour’s commute from Shannon.

VERDICT: Contemporary, spacious, and tranquil, it could look very tempting to a city buyer.