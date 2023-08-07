Looking to trade out of a Midleton semi? Try Cloyne Road  trade up on half acre

|
Midleton, Cork
|
€495,000
|
Size
|
207 sq m (2230 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
5
|
Bathrooms
|
4
|
BER
|
C1
IF you’ve been living in a three-bed semi in Midleton and are keen for a bit more leg room, the house featured here will give you that.
You’ll face some stiff competition as it’s already under over at well over €500,000, with most of the interest coming from families already living in Midleton and wanting to remain there.
A large, detached dormer on the Cloyne Road, Ballinacurra, a key attraction is how close it is to the town. It’s just five minutes by car, which is good news for families with school-going, sports-mad children.
The massive garden is an asset too. Meticulously designed and carefully nurtured, it spans approximately 0.5 acres, and has plenty of lawn, a tree-lined driveway and a large patio out back.
With five bedrooms – which few households need these days – there are options to convert one into a home office/playroom/den.
If intergenerational living is on the horizon, the house is well set up to cater for it, with a spacious ground floor bedroom that comes with an ensuite.
Adrianna Hegarty of Hegarty Properties is the selling agent and she describes the site as a “tranquil haven” adding that the 2001-built home is “impeccably maintained”. Accommodation at this 2,230 sq ft home includes a sun room, kitchen diner, sitting room, utility, five bedrooms and four bathrooms.
The guide price is €495,000. A detached double garage offers more accommodation options.
Conveniently close to Midleton town centre. Perfect trade up for families in the area, but should also attract interest from further afield.