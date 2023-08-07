Vogue Williams' interior designer also kitted out this €550,000 Glanmire showhouse

You couldn't get any more turnkey than No 8 The Drive, Richmond Rise, one of the last four-bed homes available in the development 
For Catherine Shanahan. 8 The Drive, Richmond Rise, Glanmire

Mon, 07 Aug, 2023 - 00:00
Catherine Shanahan

Glanmire, Cork

€550,000

Size

134 sq m (1442 sq ft)

Bedrooms

4

Bathrooms

3

BER

A2

STYLED by superior interiors company Ventura Design, the same enterprise behind Vogue Williams' dream home in Howth, No 8 The Drive, Richmond Rise in Sallybrook, Glanmire is the ultimate turnkey home.

8 The Drive, Richmond Rise, Glanmire
As the former showhouse in what will be a 77-unit development, the buyer of No 8 will get a fully-kitted out house, styled by expert eyes, and a garden where all the shrubs have been carefully chosen and planted just-so. 

They'll also enjoy the benefit of an A2 energy rating, and more favourable green mortgage rates.

The 134 sq m four-bed semi-d is guiding at €550,000, a higher price than anything recorded so far for the Lioncor scheme, but as agents Judy O'Brien and Seán McCarthy of ERA Downey McCarthy point out, it's fully furnished.

Anyone hoping to buy into the scheme needs to get their skates on - all that remains is the showhouse and three other four-bed semis, all of which have buyers lined up. 

Standout features at No 8, which is 8km from Cork City, include luxury finishes, zoned underfloor ground floor heating and a south-facing rear garden.

"It's a stunning home, furnished, with top quality finishes," the agents say.

VERDICT:  Each of the four phases in this development have sold out in no time. Expect the showhouse to be no different.. 

