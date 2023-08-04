Plus-size model home off Model Farm Road is a winner

THE beefed-up homes that populate some of the city’s more prosperous western suburbs are favoured by the professional classes, particularly medics looking for an easy commute. For those working in Cork University Hospital or the Bon Secours, basing yourself somewhere like Model Farm Road or Carrigrohane cuts out crisscrossing the city.

Homes in this upmarket suburb, where Bishopstown and Wilton are close at hand, have been commanding pretty steep prices for many years. They include Hayfield on Church Hill, a 20-year-old scheme of generous redbricks, where prices are almost back at the €1m mark (one sold for €1.2m in the manic Celtic Tiger days). More recently, No 2 Hayfield sold for €990,000.

Property anoraks might like to know that the land on which Hayfield is built holds the record for the first Cork suburban location where a developer (Ruden Homes) paid €1m per acre, to build upmarket homes in a former barley field, by the old Nangles Nurseries.

So, having set the scene for what you might expect to pay for a large property on Church Hill, which acts as the link road between Carrigrohane Road and Model Farm Road, house hunters with a substantial amount of cash should read on.

Fresh to market is Suaimhneas, an expansive family home, with a guide price of €830,000. Unlike Hayfield, it’s not part of an estate. In fact it’s exceedingly private, says Norma Healy, the same Sherry FitzGerald agent who sold No 2 Hayfield last year.

Rear patio and garden

Suaimhneas, which translates as “Tranquility” is a detached, 222 sq m four-bed, built in 2005, set well back from the road and surrounded by landscaped gardens.

Ms Healy says the location is “second to none”, within walking distance of Ballincollig and also the bustling Angler’s Rest bar and restaurant.

She expects keen interest in Suaimhneas, where a large open-plan kitchen diner runs the depth of the house.

There’s a spacious living room too and a family room/fourth bedroom on the ground floor.

Anyone looking for more space (home gym/separate office?) can take a look at the large, detached garage. The home is turnkey and the gardens are a dream, and include a Liscannor stone patio to the rear and decking to the side of the house.

VERDICT: Likely interest from the local trading up market or families relocating from overseas.