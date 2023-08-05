Tasty Gubbeen address with Schull's Sleepy Hollow

West Cork hideaway offers perfect blend of rural tranquility, village vibrancy, and coastal proximity writesTommy Barker
Long sleep: Sleepy Hollow,  Gubbeen/Lowertown Schull has been added to over time at either end. Maeve McCarthy guides the elongated property on 1.5 acres with guest cottage €795,000

Sat, 05 Aug, 2023 - 00:00
Property Editor Tommy Barker reports Pictures Niamh Whitt

Gubbeen, Lowertown, Schull

€795,000

Size

177 sq m (1,905 sq ft)

Bedrooms

3 + 1

Bathrooms

3 + 1

BER

E1

THE address alone is lip-smacking – this 19th century long farmhouse called Sleepy Hollow is at Gubbeen, Lowertown just a few kilometres west of Schull on the road towards Goleen :it’s just north of the famed 250 acre Ferguson family farm that provides Gubbeen cheeses, smoked meats, and scented salads and herbs.

Airy interior
Airy interior

Tasty too in its own right is this minded, older era home, with its charming name Sleepy Hollow, set on 1.5 acres of leafy glade with its own stream passing through, and freshly up for sale.

Guest cottage in glade-like setting
Guest cottage in glade-like setting

Its owners, who are Irish, bought it as a holiday home years back and “loved the proximity to the coastline and Schull, yet it’s tucked away and always felt like a real escape for them,” says auctioneer Maeve McCarthy of Charles P McCarthy in Skibbereen.

Stone-built and now extra-long after what may well be much earlier gable end extensions, at 55’ or even 60’ in length in all, it’s a three-bedroomed vernacular house.

Typically these are one room deep, usually about 12’: this seems a bit deeper, though, at almost 20’, with a large gable end high ceilinged dining/sitting room, with a bedroom off at the far end, and with two first-floor bedrooms above with dowel-joined beams in the high ceilings: one’s en suite and there’s also a separate shower room.

Embellished interiors
Embellished interiors

Skibbereen-based Embellish Home Interiors helped the departing vendors to give their second home an extra burnish and staging, with some feature mirrors and lighting and fabric, and they work well with existing retained features, old timbers, slate floors and sills, and cast iron roll top bath in the upstairs bathroom, with a pale, painted wood floor.

Kitchen is country/rustic style
Kitchen is country/rustic style

The kitchen’s up a step from the main living/dining end, with wide Smeg range cooker, Belfast sink and old pine units, with overhead Veluxes, and there’s a ground floor guest WC.

There are two sets of French or double doors, one in the end gable, the other in the far-distant bedroom to the front of the which has exposed stone walls, whitewashed and is full of rustic, county charm.

But, not surprisingly the vintage, stone-built property’s BER is an E1, with fireplaces in the living/dining area, back-to-back.

Guest cottage 
Guest cottage 

As well as the three-bed main house, the Sleepy Hollow mix includes a small, detached single storey one-bed bothy or guest cottage, en suite, with tiny windows and a half door.

The private grounds, set off the R592 (the main West Cork route the N71 branches off at Ballydehob) at Lowertown/Gubbeen, are super-mature and ferney, with a small timber bridge over a stream, while beaches are a short spin away at Crewe and Ballyrisode.

Catch the zzzs at Sleepy Hollow 
Catch the zzzs at Sleepy Hollow 

The sympathetically extended Sleepy Hollow “offers the perfect location blend of rural tranquillity, village vibrancy and coastal proximity,” says Ms McCarthy.

Actor Paul Mescal bought an older era stone property (also with a separate guest house) near Scull last year, following in the footsteps of fellow thespian Saoirse Ronan who purchased in Ballydhob a year earlier, by the water.

The Price Register shows 14 sales in excess of €700,000 with a Schull address, including several in the €1-2m category. While there are also 14 Lowertown Schull sales recorded, the highest - to date - was set last year at €440,000, while Gubbeen, Schull had a €350,000 sale in 2021.

Say cheese at Gubbeen
Say cheese at Gubbeen

VERDICT: Say cheese? Just nicely removed from the madding summer Schull scene, and picture-perfect.

Tasty Gubbeen address with Schull's Sleepy Hollow

