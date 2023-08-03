High and dry with a covered garden room at Cork city's €450k upgraded Anchorage

SPORTING a jaunty, maritime blue colour on its walls is the 90-year detached home appropriately called The Anchorage — and, it’s pretty shipshape inside and outside, within a walk on the flat of Cork city centre, with a feature ‘garden room’ as a surprise bonus.

Covered garden rooms like this got very popular during the covid and lockdown months

The four-bed home, at the junction of Mount Pleasant Road and Upper Friars Road on the southside of the city, just where Capwell meets suburban Ballyphenhane, is a welcome late summer market arrival, priced at €450,000 by its selling agent Patricia Stokes who says viewing won’t disappoint, that it’s attractively presented, and with a few touches showing it’s been a much-appreciated private home.

Triple aspect living room

Early arrivals to view have pretty much been first-time buyers, attracted by the highly accessible location and convenience, with a bus stop around the corner and Douglas Street a ten minute walk, or less, down Summerhill South.

The area’s home to a pleasant mix of houses, from terraces to bungalows built in the main in the early to mid-1900s, and the stand-alone The Anchorage on its corner plot is dated to 1935.

Within a short walk of the city centre....

Along the years a pair of smart looking semi-detached bungalows got built to the rear of this c 1,500 home on its corner site (one, vastly upgraded to a A1 BER is also currently for sale with a €450k AMV via Behand Irwin Gosling), and The Anchorage has an attic level room plus shower room as an up-top extra crowning it all off.

Attic rooms

“Many looking at it would see themselves using this top level as a home office, but it’s open to lots of uses,” says Ms Stokes of a home which is, indeed, adaptable for a range of buyers, from couples to families.

inside/outside flow

In tune with a number of other Irish homes which added on a garden or outdoor living room during covid times, The Anchorage has a very useful outdoor space to the side/back, reached via the kitchen, or through double doors from a triple aspect main living room.

Front garden

This covered garden space has decking, a polycarbonate/perspex roof and solid boundary walls, painted, making for an effective extra, seasonal use additional space and is a heat-soaker on bright days, says the selling agent.

Front reception/home office/guest bedroom

Other rooms include a small front reception room, off-square with am attractive fireplace and — like its attic counterparts — could be a home office, or optional/occasional use bedroom.

The bright, main living area is 19ft by 11ft, with a solid fuel stove, and light comes through to the rear L-shaped 13’ by 12’ kitchen from the hall via three ‘peep’ windows.

Peep windows

Overall condition good, furnished with good quality older era pieces, desks, storage and even clocks, harking back to its era of construction almost a century ago, while stairs and several other rooms are carpeted in neutral shades.

The kitchen, facing south, has a tiled floor, and gloss units, while bathrooms are upgraded and retiled, with one of the three first-floor double bedrooms having an en suite.

The Anchorage last changed hands only in 2017, with the Price Register showing it as No 2 Mount Pleasant Road, when it fetched €373,000, before its upgrades.

Side garden is screened

Auctioneer Patricia Stokes says it’s now too big for its current owners and comments “it has been well cared for and minded down through the years and presents as a spacious walk in family home.” The Anchorage has off-street parking, and front and enclosed side gardens with a rear storage yard and garden room, and it has an attached single storey garage on the left, suitable for upgrading.

VERDICT: Such a handy location to drop anchor at.