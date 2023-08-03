High and dry with a covered garden room at Cork city's €450k upgraded Anchorage

|
Ballyphehane, Cork City
|
€450,000
|
Size
|
138 sq m (1,500 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
3/4
|
Bathrooms
|
4
|
BER
|
D1
SPORTING a jaunty, maritime blue colour on its walls is the 90-year detached home appropriately called The Anchorage — and, it’s pretty shipshape inside and outside, within a walk on the flat of Cork city centre, with a feature ‘garden room’ as a surprise bonus.
The four-bed home, at the junction of Mount Pleasant Road and Upper Friars Road on the southside of the city, just where Capwell meets suburban Ballyphenhane, is a welcome late summer market arrival, priced at €450,000 by its selling agent Patricia Stokes who says viewing won’t disappoint, that it’s attractively presented, and with a few touches showing it’s been a much-appreciated private home.
Early arrivals to view have pretty much been first-time buyers, attracted by the highly accessible location and convenience, with a bus stop around the corner and Douglas Street a ten minute walk, or less, down Summerhill South.
The area’s home to a pleasant mix of houses, from terraces to bungalows built in the main in the early to mid-1900s, and the stand-alone The Anchorage on its corner plot is dated to 1935.
Along the years a pair of smart looking semi-detached bungalows got built to the rear of this c 1,500 home on its corner site (one, vastly upgraded to a A1 BER is also currently for sale with a €450k AMV via Behand Irwin Gosling), and The Anchorage has an attic level room plus shower room as an up-top extra crowning it all off.
“Many looking at it would see themselves using this top level as a home office, but it’s open to lots of uses,” says Ms Stokes of a home which is, indeed, adaptable for a range of buyers, from couples to families.
In tune with a number of other Irish homes which added on a garden or outdoor living room during covid times, The Anchorage has a very useful outdoor space to the side/back, reached via the kitchen, or through double doors from a triple aspect main living room.
This covered garden space has decking, a polycarbonate/perspex roof and solid boundary walls, painted, making for an effective extra, seasonal use additional space and is a heat-soaker on bright days, says the selling agent.
The bright, main living area is 19ft by 11ft, with a solid fuel stove, and light comes through to the rear L-shaped 13’ by 12’ kitchen from the hall via three ‘peep’ windows.
The Anchorage last changed hands only in 2017, with the Price Register showing it as No 2 Mount Pleasant Road, when it fetched €373,000, before its upgrades.