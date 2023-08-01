An ideal find for first time buyers at St Anthony's, Wilton Gardens

IF you're a believer in the divine finding power of St Anthony, and you've been frantically searching for an affordable city home, this house at 52 Wilton Gardens may be the answer to your prayers.

It's even named after the great locator himself, who requires no more than a bribe in order to find. It will cost a little more to actually acquire the four-bed semi-d - Seán McCarthy of ERA Downey McCarthy is guiding at €350,000. If you can pony up (both heavenly bribe and deposit), the prize is a home in a terrific location, literally, over the wall from the Cork University Hospital campus, and with the bonus of a south-facing, enclosed rear garden.

"It's an ideal location for anyone working in the hospital," says Mr McCarthy and it's ideal too if you relish the prospect of getting your hands on a property that clearly has the potential to be a really solid family home. Yes, it needs modernising and some clearance out back to help the garden realise its potential, but it's the kind of project that could provide very satisfying results. There are plenty of examples in the neighbourhood of homes with side and rear extensions and general makeovers, so it's easy to see what can be done. In the short term, a new kitchen is in order at 113 sq m St Anthony's, and comprehensive redecorating.

Wilton Gardens is a popular residential area, says Mr McCarthy, and it's close to all the essentials of modern living (hospital, schools, universities etc). He expects strong interest from first time buyers.

VERDICT: Could be the answer to your prayers.