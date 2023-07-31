All of the extending work is done at this tasty Douglas home

THE couple selling this house at No 4 Willsbrook, Broadale, in the Cork City suburb of Douglas, have done the hard work for those already living in the estate who want to stay put but also trade up. It was the dilemma the couple themselves faced over the years. They needed more than the three-bed they started out with as their family expanded, but their kids resisted any attempt to leave the neighbourhood. They did the sensible thing and moved their home in a couple of directions instead of moving themselves.

4 Willsbrook, Broadale

They started by building on a lovely conservatory to the rear, bright and airy, with stove and velux windows and with a door to the rear garden.

Sun room

At the same time, they re-jigged the kitchen and added a decent utility.

That was about a decade ago. Then, six or seven years ago, they converted the garage into a living room and while they were at it, they built on overhead, creating two more bedrooms and a shower room.

Living room No 1

Living room No 2

Hey presto, they now had a four-bathroom, five-bed - main bedroom is ensuite with a lovely window seat - and no longer needed to trade-up.

Main bedroom with window seat

They face the opposite problem now. With all but one kid fled the nest, their home is too big and after 20 years, it's time to downsize. It opens the way for anyone in the neighbourhood wishing to stay and looking for a bigger home. No 4 comes with a good B1 energy rating too, says selling agent Jackie Cohalan of Cohalan Downing.

She says the "immaculate condition" of No 4 "reflects the care and attention" the owners put into maintaining it over the years, creating a home of "functionality and style".

"Every aspect has been optimised for family living, including the thoughtfully designed outdoor spaces," she says. Outdoors to the rear includes a patio area, gravel and planting along the back wall.

The guide price for this 179 sq m detached home is €695,000.

Ms Cohalan expects good interest in the immediate locality, as well as from further afield, from families looking to trade up.

VERDICT: Work is done for those who want to upgrade but stay in Broadale. Conveniently close to Douglas village. Lovely family home.