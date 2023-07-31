Starter Homes: Four Cork properties on the market starting at €199k

Although 3 The Cottages, Richmond in Glanmire, still looks very traditional on the outside, its interior is now ultra-modern and quite unconventional.

Since buying the end-of-terrace property in 2006, the owners have completely remodelled the layout, turned the ground level accommodation into bedrooms and created a modern open plan living space and a decked roof terrace on the upper level.

During the process they insulated and installed double glazed windows and an air to water heat pump, which brought the BER up to a B3.

On the market with a guide of €300,000, it’s now a three bed property with 88sq m of accommodation and a carport with space for two cars.

“It’s been redesigned and finished to a high standard and has been fitted with a high-quality Kube kitchen,” says selling agent Andy Moore, noting that the location, within a short drive from Dunkettle Roundabout, is very convenient to the city.

At ground floor level the property has a guest WC and three bedrooms, including two with en suites and one which is used as an office. An open tread ladder-style stairs leads to the upper floor, which has an open plan kitchen/dining/living space with walnut flooring, and a black, high-gloss units with red splashback tiles.

From this level there’s access to a 39sq m split-level decked roof garden, enclosed by fencing and sheltered by neighbouring trees.

VERDICT: Cleverly redesigned, it’s set to attract a lot of attention.

Hanover Street, Cork city €295,000 Size 75 sq m (807 sq ft) Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms 1 BER C1

The convenience of living in a city centre property like Apartment 16, Waterside Quay on Hanover Street, seems to be better appreciated by overseas buyers than by Irish ones.

That’s according to Mark Gosling of Behan, Irwin & Gosling auctioneers, who says that this owner-occupied three-bed third floor apartment, which has been renovated by a UK buyer, is now attracting interest from a number of Europeans living in or moving to the city.

“The key attraction is its city centre location within a 10-minute walk from UCC,” he says, noting that the south-facing balcony with views over the River Lee, is also a selling point.

Built in the mid-1990s as part of a development of 36 apartments, the property was bought four years ago by the current owner who has since replaced all the flooring and put in a new kitchen and bathroom.

Offering 75 sq m of living space, the apartment has an open plan kitchen/living/dining space with laminate flooring, cream gloss units, and a patio door opening onto a balcony, which overlooks the river and has views of city rooftops and spires.

There’s also an upgraded bathroom and three laminate floored bedrooms including one used as an office.

Seeking offers of €295,000 Mr Gosling says it is a well maintained apartment in a secure gated development which is ideal for a first-time buyer. Many of the viewings booked this week have been with Europeans but he says some have been with investors who are interested because it’s an owner occupied property which doesn’t have a rent cap.

The Property Price Register records this property selling for €272,000 in 2019.

VERDICT: Offers the convenience of city centre living and river views.

Cobh, Co Cork €199,000 Size 65 sq m (700 sq ft) Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms 1 BER E2

New to the market with an affordable guide of €199,000, this two-bed mid-terrace house at 70 French’s Avenue in Cobh has had a recent makeover.

Auctioneer Conor Spillane of DNG Spillane says the current owners have redecorated and modernised the property, which has smart, cream, high-gloss kitchen units, an upgraded bathroom, a contemporary insert fire, and new front door.

Offering 65 sq m of living space, it has a garden with raised decking and artificial grass at the rear.

VERDICT: Smallish, but smartly decorated and affordable.

Dominick St, Cork city €225,000 Size 87 sq m (936 sq ft) Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms 1 BER D2

The attractions of 13 Dominick St include its affordable €225,000 guide price and its city centre location, just a five-minute walk from Patrick’s St.

“It also has a large south-facing patio at the rear with great views across the city,” says Gretchen Kelleher of Barry’s auctioneers, noting it is owner-occupied and well-kept.

Accommodation includes two living rooms, a kitchen, a bathroom, and three bedrooms including one on the second floor.