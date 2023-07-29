Kinsale B&B with lots of development potential

Ashgrove is on an acre creating lots of options for new owners
Kinsale B&B with lots of development potential

Ashgrove, Kinsale

Sat, 29 Jul, 2023 - 12:30
Catherine Shanahan Pictures: Jakub Walutek

Kinsale, Cork

€810,000

Size

237 sq m (2547 sq ft)

Bedrooms

6

Bathrooms

6

BER

C3

ASHGROVE, a late 1970s bungalow, is as near as can be to the vibrant heart of Kinsale town without being part of its strait-jacketed medieval streetscape.

This makes it an ideal tourist pitstop. A short stroll down Bandon Road, past 12th century St Multose’s Church, brings you quickly to the colourful town centre, jammed right now with mid-summer visitors.

Given the coastal town’s obvious pulling power, hospitality is well developed and the owner of Ashgrove was part of that sector, running a B&B until covid took hold, forcing her to close.

She bought Ashgrove at the start of the new Millennium as a going concern: a previous owner had turned the six bedroom, six bathroom home into a B&B at the start of the 1980s. The new owner had plenty of experience in hospitality, having worked in the well-known Blue Haven Hotel and more recently, the White Lady.

“I took it on myself, as a B&B, and ran it for 20 years. It was a big undertaking, but I’ve come out the other side and I’m ready to move on now,” she says. A Limerick native, she came to Kinsale via Mitchelstown many years ago, after visiting one summer “and falling in love with the town”. She’s returning to Mitchelstown now.

The bungalow she leaves behind has been well maintained and because it’s on a large townside site (c1 acre), it will in all likelihood attract more than your average house buyer.

Sunroom
Sunroom

Living room 
Living room 

As estate agent Johanna Murphy of Johanna Murphy & Sons points out, there’s scope for apartments, whether by adding a storey to the existing building – which would open up harbour views over the tree tops – or perhaps by starting afresh with a new build.

 The site – easily big enough for a second home – has a very attractively planted rear garden and two suntrap patios, with more land to the side and outfront, where the owner says there's parking for four cars. A sunroom outback is the owner’s favourite spot, thanks to pretty garden views, great privacy, and peaceful neighbours in the nearby Carmelite Cemetery.

Ms Murphy is guiding at €810,000, which seems a lot for a 1970s bungalow, but the price factors in Ashgrove's commercial potential (B&B/Air B&B?) and the possibility of putting the site to greater use (apartments/second home).

VERDICT: Townside convenience, generous site and Kinsale postcode all add value. There are multiple possibilities, pending planning permission. Cork Airport is just 20 minutes away.

More in this section

Bishopstown's first largescale new home scheme in 30 years likely to sell faster than a Coldplay gig Bishopstown's first largescale new home scheme in 30 years likely to sell faster than a Coldplay gig
City to County: Renovated Drumcondra mid-terrace or heated pool and sauna at Bandon's Gurteen House City to County: Renovated Drumcondra mid-terrace or heated pool and sauna at Bandon's Gurteen House
Trade up without breaking the bank in Passage West Trade up without breaking the bank in Passage West
<p>Costa Brava, Kenmare</p>

Sauna in Costa Brava is one that you can regulate, at hot property near Kenmare

READ NOW

Latest

Lunchtime News
Newsletter

Keep up with the stories of the day with our lunchtime news wrap.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd