Kinsale B&B with lots of development potential

ASHGROVE, a late 1970s bungalow, is as near as can be to the vibrant heart of Kinsale town without being part of its strait-jacketed medieval streetscape.

This makes it an ideal tourist pitstop. A short stroll down Bandon Road, past 12th century St Multose’s Church, brings you quickly to the colourful town centre, jammed right now with mid-summer visitors.

Given the coastal town’s obvious pulling power, hospitality is well developed and the owner of Ashgrove was part of that sector, running a B&B until covid took hold, forcing her to close.

She bought Ashgrove at the start of the new Millennium as a going concern: a previous owner had turned the six bedroom, six bathroom home into a B&B at the start of the 1980s. The new owner had plenty of experience in hospitality, having worked in the well-known Blue Haven Hotel and more recently, the White Lady.

“I took it on myself, as a B&B, and ran it for 20 years. It was a big undertaking, but I’ve come out the other side and I’m ready to move on now,” she says. A Limerick native, she came to Kinsale via Mitchelstown many years ago, after visiting one summer “and falling in love with the town”. She’s returning to Mitchelstown now.

The bungalow she leaves behind has been well maintained and because it’s on a large townside site (c1 acre), it will in all likelihood attract more than your average house buyer.

Sunroom

Living room

As estate agent Johanna Murphy of Johanna Murphy & Sons points out, there’s scope for apartments, whether by adding a storey to the existing building – which would open up harbour views over the tree tops – or perhaps by starting afresh with a new build.

The site – easily big enough for a second home – has a very attractively planted rear garden and two suntrap patios, with more land to the side and outfront, where the owner says there's parking for four cars. A sunroom outback is the owner’s favourite spot, thanks to pretty garden views, great privacy, and peaceful neighbours in the nearby Carmelite Cemetery.

Ms Murphy is guiding at €810,000, which seems a lot for a 1970s bungalow, but the price factors in Ashgrove's commercial potential (B&B/Air B&B?) and the possibility of putting the site to greater use (apartments/second home).

VERDICT: Townside convenience, generous site and Kinsale postcode all add value. There are multiple possibilities, pending planning permission. Cork Airport is just 20 minutes away.