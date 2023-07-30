Bungalow on the hill in lovely Myrtleville comes with an acre

"BUOYANT" is probably the best way to describe Myrtleville's current property market where the headline news this year is the arrival to market of legendary pub and restaurant Bunnyconnellan.

Up for grabs for just under €2m, it remains to be seen whether this bastion of Sunday lunch for generations for Corkonians will remain in the hospitality trade.

Bunnyconnellan

Elsewhere, homes are being scooped up, left, right and centre. A bit of a wreck called Heathcliff, high on the hill above Myrtleville Beach and at the end of the Stoney Boreen, sold for €575,000 in May just gone, the sale price presumably influenced by the panoramic sea views and the 0.64 acre site size.

Heathcliff

Drumcree

A few more on the hill have gone up for sale since - a few have featured here - and estate agents report strong interest. Some have raised eyebrows, such as Medjez-El-Bab, on the Coast Road between Myrtleville and Fountainstown, which sold in 2022 for €1.8m.

An upside house a couple of fields back from Myrtleville Beach, called Nirvana, sold last year too for €1.3m

The latest arrival is Drumcree, a tidy, four-bed, detached bungalow, just 500m from sea-swimming haunt Myrtleville Beach, on the opposite side of the road to Pine Lodge, another popular hospitality venue, owned by the O'Briens, the same family who are now selling Bunnyconnellan.

Drumcree comes with a nice bit of land, c.1 acre, of expertly tended and landscaped gardens spread over different levels.

Drumcree

Selling the 117 sq m home is auctioneer Michael Pigott and he says it's a "fine big, elevated, private site, with magnificent views".

It's been a permanent family home for many years and while new owners will probably update it, there is also loads of scope to remodel/extend. "You could easily double the footprint," Mr Pigott says.

Garden at Drumee

Two block built garages offer further possibilities (home office/gym/teen den/Air B&B?).

Mr Pigott says viewings have been brisk and there's already an offer of €570,000.

"It's mostly people trading up and relocating, including a bit of overseas interest and interest from Dublin," he says.

Myrtleville Beach

VERDICT: Its commutability to/from Cork City/Ringaskiddy/Cork Airport, along with the lifestyle on offer, make Drumcree an attractive prospect.