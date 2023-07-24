Trade up without breaking the bank in Passage West

The garage is already converted at €395,000 16 Pembroke Wood
16 Pembroke Wood, Passage West

Mon, 24 Jul, 2023 - 00:00
Catherine Shanahan

Passage West, Cork

€395,000

Size

139 sq m (1496 sq ft)

Bedrooms

4

Bathrooms

2

BER

F

AT the more affordable end of homes with four bedrooms, €395,000 No 16 Pembroke Wood in Passage West is a good option for families looking to trade up from a three-bed without breaking the bank.

It has the advantage too of a converted garage which is currently functioning as a lounge with solid fuel stove, but a new owner might put it to other uses (home office/playroom/teen den). 

The buyer will still have a living room, a bright, airy space with a double opening to the dining room, which is just off the kitchen, but which a new owner may choose to incorporate into the existing kitchen/diner to create more of a flow.

Selling 1500 sq ft No 16 is Karl O’Reilly of Savills and he says it’s an ideal family home with a nicely landscaped rear garden “perfect for outdoor dining and entertaining”. It includes a paved patio and a raised flower bed along the rear boundary, as well as a full-powered timber shed and a soothing water feature. A new cobblelock drive was recently laid out front.

Once upon a time Passage West was the poor relation of neighbouring Monkstown and Glenbrook, until dockyards and a rail line improved its fortunes in the 19th century. Although dockyards and rail line are long defunct, the transformation of the latter into the Blackrock to Passage Greenway has created a terrific amenity, a high quality route for cyclists/pedestrians into Cork City. 

Laura Quinn, Gerard McMahon, Senior Resident Engineer Cork City Council, Jennifer Quinn and Adrian Quinn, Project Manger Cork City Council on the Cork City to Passage West Greenway Picture: Darragh Kane
There are regular bus services too to Douglas and Rochestown, where schools abound.

VERDICT: Solid family home, 10 minutes from Douglas village.

