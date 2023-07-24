Trade up without breaking the bank in Passage West

|
Passage West, Cork
|
€395,000
|
Size
|
139 sq m (1496 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
4
|
Bathrooms
|
2
|
BER
|
F
AT the more affordable end of homes with four bedrooms, €395,000 No 16 Pembroke Wood in Passage West is a good option for families looking to trade up from a three-bed without breaking the bank.
It has the advantage too of a converted garage which is currently functioning as a lounge with solid fuel stove, but a new owner might put it to other uses (home office/playroom/teen den).
The buyer will still have a living room, a bright, airy space with a double opening to the dining room, which is just off the kitchen, but which a new owner may choose to incorporate into the existing kitchen/diner to create more of a flow.
Selling 1500 sq ft No 16 is Karl O’Reilly of Savills and he says it’s an ideal family home with a nicely landscaped rear garden “perfect for outdoor dining and entertaining”. It includes a paved patio and a raised flower bed along the rear boundary, as well as a full-powered timber shed and a soothing water feature. A new cobblelock drive was recently laid out front.
Once upon a time Passage West was the poor relation of neighbouring Monkstown and Glenbrook, until dockyards and a rail line improved its fortunes in the 19th century. Although dockyards and rail line are long defunct, the transformation of the latter into the Blackrock to Passage Greenway has created a terrific amenity, a high quality route for cyclists/pedestrians into Cork City.
There are regular bus services too to Douglas and Rochestown, where schools abound.
Solid family home, 10 minutes from Douglas village.