Well above par in Waterville with views of Hogs Head and Ballinskelligs

DATING pretty much to the Millennium, but in an extraordinary landscape and ocean-scape shaped by millennia, is this one-off Co Kerry home, with some of Waterville’s best features on its doorstep…think the Skelligs, lake, and mountains.

Golf courses, too, if you have to go there.

Primarily a well-used holiday home, this 1999/2000-built 2,500 sq ft dormer, with flanking stone wings, is at Murreagh on 1.16 acres, one of a small number of one-offs of some substance and described as “a striking home on a terrific, elevated site” by auctioneer and Waterville fan Malcolm Tyrrell of Cohalan Downing.

Murreagh Waterville CDA

He is selling for Cork city-based owners and guides the five-bed, four-bath home at €625,000, noting its views of Hogs Head and Ballinskelligs Bay, with the famed Waterville Links Golf Club “famous throughout the golfing world” immediately to the south-west, with a clear view of the first fairway, with its recently refurbished clubhouse while the newer arrival, Hogs Head golf course and five-star hotel are on the southern side of the Ring of Kerry village, past the promenade and the Butler Arms Hotel , recently purchased by Dublin-based PressUp Group from long-time owners the Huggard family.

Mr Tyrrell point to other services here along the popular Wild Atlantic Way stop-off spot, Fogartys Centra, bars and restaurants “noted across south Kerry and beyond,” and says this comfortable house is ideal for full-time, or second home/retirement use, with sea, lake and river fishing, water sports and sea swimming, island visiting and hills and mountains to walk and explore.

His property offer – at the upper end of the price scale locally (just ten of the c 350 sales with a Waterville address are above €600k according to the Price Register) has two of its five bedrooms at ground level, one in either wing, with three more upstirs, one of them en suite and has two reception rooms, kitchen by Glenline with granite tops, and large, split level hall with sun terrace access.

Overall condition is good, with varnished pine-clad ceilings and Chinese-style slate floors, there’s a C3 BER with double glazing, oil heating and detached garage on the acre-plus site.

VERDICT: All the essentials, and then some, in place in this home in a remarkable landscape setting.