Neptune Lodge is one of Crosshaven's more affordable coastal homes

CALLED after the mythological god of the sea is this Point Road, Crosshaven, Neptune Lodge, a coastal property within a stone’s throw of the water that may be within the price grasp of many a human mortal via agents Sherry FitzGerald.

The last few sales of Point Road properties have been at the upper end of the price spectrum, it has to be admitted: the Grassy Walk sold last year for €1m, and Camden Lodge also sold for €1.1m, while the Price Register also shows two resales at €800,000, Fernbank in 2021 and The Upper Deck in 2020.

In fact, there hasn’t been a Point Road sale in the past five year under the €350,000 threshold, which is the point at which Neptune Lodge gets launched (websites show c. nine Crosshaven listings under €350k, including the curious looking The Chalet higher up on the hill behind, at €250k, with agent Michael McKenna).

It’s an older era cottage in a run of cottages, bungalows and houses of various sizes and impact at the village end of the road and where some very high-end homes with sites on to the water and facing Currabinny are currently under construction, after costly purchases and knock-downs, with others positioned overhead along the Camden Road where the same high prices don’t seem to be quite the same feature.

Listed with agent Stuart O’Grady of Sherry FitzGerald who guides at €350,000, Neptune Lodge is a 950 sq ft/89 sq ft home, with two first floor dormer-style bedrooms, each with Veuxes, and there’s a third one at ground level, with a window to the back where there’s an enclosed small yard.

There are water glimpses from the kitchen and the open living area, with a better viewing perch upstairs on the landing, where a double Velux opens out to form a stone-in balcony, sort of a crow’s nest style.

There’s also a front-to back living/dining room with stove, utility, and a kitchen, right of the mid entry point, with WCs at both ground and first floor level, with a shower in the ground level one.

It’s in overall good condition, with PVC double glazing, stove heating, modern kitchen, laminate flooring and slate roof, with a private enclosed rear yard and two front patios.

These two outdoor, paved sit-out spaces flank the short hop and a skip from the road to the front door, with blue painted notional ’shutters’ on the windows either side for a touch of coastal cottage style.

The spaces are pretty compact, not much more than balcony sized, but are a lovely option for sitting outdoors with a cuppa, greeting strollers taking the air, and watching boats come and go on the tides from the mouth of the Owenabue estuary, or out to the wider harbour and islands, while the wate view is also tempered by the greenery of the mound of woodland at Currabinny.

Neptune Lodge is a five minute walk to the centre of Crosshaven, past the boatyard and the hurdy gurdy of Pipers’ funfair, with its supermarket, cafes and bars, schools and marinas, all with a half an hour or so of Cork city, depending on traffic in and out of Carrigaline….of course, you could always take ‘the boat?’

VERDICT: An affordable home by the sea, and a chance to put an individual stamp or an older era cottage to boot