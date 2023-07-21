Expect Kerry Pike price spike at lovely Clonlara home

THERE are some very nice touches at this nearly-new home in Kerry Pike’s Clonlara, where house sale prices are entering unchartered territory, breaching the €700,000 mark for the first time.

The agent selling this detached property, No 126, oversaw a private sale of a smaller home in the development last year, No 22, and wrapped at €702,500, as per the Property Price Register. That’s a 56% increase on what it sold for as a new build exactly four years earlier, when the sale price was €450,000. There are rumours too that No 34, which featured in Property & Homes in May, has closed for more than €700,000, with a different agent. Also smaller than No 126, it had a kitchen fit for a chef, which was indeed its owner’s chosen profession.

The nice touches at No 126 – which belongs in the category of “biggest house type" in the 144-home O’Flynn Group scheme – includes a sheltered courtyard, formed where the exterior walls of the open plan kitchen diner and the living room meet at right angles.

Courtyard

French doors open out from the dining area into the paved courtyard and a second set of doors opens onto a patio, to the rear.

There’s a slightly continental feel to the style of home décor, perhaps because there is an overseas influence. The vendors bought No 126 as a new build in 2021, paying €540,000 at the time, but are moving back home now in response to a job opportunity. Hence the house is good as new.

It’s on the market with Norma Healy of Sherry FitzGerald and her guide price is €695,000.

Viewings started yesterday and among those looking are people already living in the Kerry Pike development, in smaller semi-ds, who are keen to trade up to a detached home, while remaining in the area, in the north west outskirts of Cork City.

Ms Healy says demand is strong because re-sales here are thin on the ground. The scheme, where the first home came on stream in 2017, was only completed two years ago and the Property Price Register records less than half a dozen re-sales to date.

Ms Healy says No 126 is essentially turnkey “with high end finishes throughout”.

“And the excellent A2 energy rating means buyers qualify for more favourable green mortgages,” she says, adding that an A-rating “is a big deal for buyers, because it cuts out the need for any retrofitting, at a time when the labour to do the work is scarce”, she says.

Rear patio and garden

Contributing to the A2 rating is a high level of insulation and an air to water heat pump heating system.

The immaculate 2,370 sq ft home has a good accommodation range, from large hallway, to two downstairs reception rooms (one with a solid fuel burning stove, the other with double doors to the rear patio) and a fine kitchen diner, where an island boosts the storage levels. It’s a room with plenty of seating space too and overflow options into the courtyard or onto the patio. BBQ anyone?

A separate family room has double doors to the patio also and could be adapted for any number of scenarios: home office/playroom/teen den. A utility and a WC account for the remainder of the downstairs accommodation. Upstairs, two of four bedrooms are equipped with ensuites.

Ms Healy says No 126, where the gardens are low maintenance, is in a quiet cul-de-sac overlooking a green, and while the setting is largely bucolic, Ballincollig and Blarney villages are just a short drive away. A 10 minute car journey will get you to Cork City.

The agent adds that Clonlara has a wide range of recreational amenities both locally and in the nearby towns, including Blarney Castle, GAA Clubs, rugby and golf, as well as a range of schools.

VERDICT: A tasty home in walk-in condition with nice outdoor spaces. Ideal family trade-up.