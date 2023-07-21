Romancing the stone (house) in fabulous Glengarriff

IT was a holiday romance, and one which is likely to pay rich dividends – up for sale on the shoreline in wondrous Glengarriff in West Cork is Rossdoon, a stone-faced house which was last sold way back in 1996, a decade before the Celtic Tiger reached its crazy apogee and which was spotted back then by a smitten Belgian couple, on an Irish vacation.

They took a leap of faith, took the plunge, bought and enjoyed but now, almost 30 years on, it’s selling on time, and estate agent Olivia Hanafin of Sherry FitzGerald is hoping it will weave its woodland and waterside magic once more for equally enthralled buyers, from overseas, or up the road.

She is selling with a €1.1m price tag, one of a handful of Glengarriff district homes with such high values, with a half a dozen in the greater vicinity currently pried at or above this price level and with a handful (about a half a dozen?) sold in the past eight years at €1m-€3.8m too, the latter being the late actor Maureen ‘Hara’s house and lands on a 2022 resale.

Maureen O'Hara's original home in Glengarriff

Another more recent one was a waterfront novelty, the former architect-desinged sales show unit for the residential development at the Ursuline Convent in Cork’s Blackrock transported to Reenmeen East Glengarriff, and upgraded with panache: it made €1.32m via Engel & Volkers.

Alongside that, another sale agreed was at The Courtyard, which had been on the market at €1.35,and is now ‘sale agreed’ via Sherry FitzGerald O’Neill at an as-yet undisclosed price.

Now those two agencies are acting jointly in this offer, with Rossdoon very much up for new ownership, and the next generation of the Belgian family who fell for it in 96 are selling as “our father passed away in 2017 and our mother cannot travel anymore,” they say, noting that their own homes are now in Switzerland and in Provence, France for holidays.

They say their parents “bought in 1996 whilst on vacation in Ireland. They immediately fell in love with the scenery, view, tranquility and privacy of the property,” and it has been well-maintained and appreciate ever since.

Crucially in terms of seclusion, it’s on 2.2 acres, but with 600 metres of scenic harbour frontage and shingle beach: “the estate itself is the focal point of the sale; probably one of the finest to come for sale in Glengarriff for some time, in terms of shoreline waterfrontage and privacy being so close the village,” says SFON’s Olivia Hanafin, who adds “it’s an oasis.” It’s a split level property, with two first floor bedroom plus main bathroom at the upper section and at ground then is a third bedroom, en suite, study/lounge, kitchen, large open plan living area with terrace access, guest WC and utility.

Recent upgrades include reroofing, new hardwood painted windows, upgraded hardwood floors, oak panelling in the study, hardwood stairs and insulation improvements, while the stone exterior is, essentially, maintenance free.

“It was designed to take advantage of the unrivalled views of the picturesque harbour and its islands,” say the joint agents Ms Hanafin and Ron Kruger of Engle & Volkers who has recently ‘sale agreed ‘ Piper’s Point on the waterfront at Shrone, Glengarriff at over at over €800,000, well above its €645,000 AMV This Reenmeen East offer is between the Bamboo Park and Glengarriff Golf Club, and near Lugdine Park, just off the N71.

VERDICT: Decades ago, buyers appreciated Glengarriff because of the warming effects attributed the Gulf Stream. Now, overseas buyers may have Ireland back in their sites as a cooler alternative to a sweltering Mediterrannean?