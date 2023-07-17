Starter Homes: Four Cork properties starting at €255,000

Aa doer-upper with an affordable €255,000 guide price and a very popular address, No 4 Pinewood in Ballinlough has more to recommend it than the average doer-upper.

Karl O’Brien of Savills says he has been inundated with requests for viewings of the three-bed mid-terrace house — which is located on the Ballinlough Road around 1km or a 15-minute walk from the city centre.

Dating from the early 1900s, it has an E1 BER and needs both modernisation and redecoration but does have quite a few original features including fireplaces and picture rails and also has a two-room two-storey extension added on in recent years.

The front living room has a bay window and an elaborate marble fireplace with an over-mantle mirror which viewers will admire while simultaneously thinking about repainting the lime-green walls.

There’s a dining room at the rear as well as a kitchen with modern cream units which is part of the extension.

In all, there is 86 sq m of living space which includes a bathroom and three upstairs bedrooms — two of which have original cast iron fireplaces, while the third is part of the extension.

To the front, the property has a railed garden and, to the rear, a south-facing yard. Viewers will take note of the fact that the house next door has added another floor and possibly see this as an option to increase the size of this one.

VERDICT: Set to be a very well-viewed doer-upper.

Killeagh, Co Cork €310,000 Size 139 sq m (1,500 sq ft) Bedrooms 4 Bathrooms 2 BER D1

Thanks to summer sunshine and some much needed rain the filled gardens at 14 Woodview in Killeagh are now looking colourful for viewings. On the market with a guide of €310,000, the detached four-bed dormer bungalow and its gardens has been carefully minded by its owners since they bought it new in 2000.

“It’s very well maintained and has 139 sq m of accommodation with good space for a family,” says Kyle Kennedy who has booked viewings with first-time buyers from the Midleton area, and also from Cork city.

At the front the property has a timber floored living room and at the rear a tiled kitchen/ diner with cream units. At this level there’s also a shower room and two bedrooms.

Upstairs there’s a bathroom and two bedrooms with sloped timber panelled ceilings — one is a single and the other is a double with a Velux window on each side. The bungalow has electric storage heating with new heaters at ground level but the D1 BER could be improved on.

Outside there’s a front garden with a gravelled driveway as well as a west-facing lawned one at the rear with an apple tree, fruit bushes, and a multitude of flower-filled pots.

Located in a development of dormer bungalows, the property is within a few minutes’ walk from Killeagh village and within a 15-minute drive from both Midleton and Youghal.

Mr Kennedy says there are a range of local amenities which will appeal to families: “It’s adjacent to the Midleton-Youghal Greenway which is nearing completion and is just a 10-minute drive from Redbarn Strand.”

VERDICT: An attractive home with good space and colourful gardens.

Cobh, Co Cork €290,000 Size 110 sq m (1,84 sq ft) Bedrooms 4 Bathrooms 2 BER D2

The third-of-an-acre site belonging to this semi-detached dormer bungalow at Ballymore near Cobh will give a new owner a lot of scope for expansion.

So say selling agents Sherry FitzGerald who are seeking offers of €290,000 for the four-bed property which is located at Ballydaniel More a little over 4km from Cobh town centre.

The original cottage dates from the late 1890s but has been extended over the years. Now offering 110 sq m of living space it has a living room, kitchen/diner, a bathroom, and two ground-floor bedrooms (including an ensuite) as well as two upstairs ones.

VERDICT: The guide price and the amount of space on offer will appeal to first-time buyers.

Rochestown, Cork city €325,000 Size 100 sq m (1,076 sq ft) Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms 1 BER C3

This three-bed, semi-detached bungalow at 16 Manor Rise, Thornbury Heights in Rochestown is the type of single storey property many trading down buyers want but can’t get.

These are the types of buyers contacting John Corbett of Cohalan Downing to book viewings.

Listed with a guide of €325,000, it’s a 1990s built property with 100 sq m of well-maintained accommodation and a C3 BER. It has a west facing back garden and wheelchair ramps at front and rear.

VERDICT: It could also appeal to first-time buyers.