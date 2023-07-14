In with the new on site of old West Cork farmhouse: €645k new-build with an A3 BER

T

Shannonvale, Clonakilty €645,000 Size 2,350 sq ft Bedrooms 4 Bathrooms 3 BER A3





YOU’D be hard-pressed to know it, but there’s the ghost of an old, traditional two-storey farmhouse on the grounds of this A3-rated new build just north of West Cork’s Clonakilty and Shannonvale, and the West Cork Technology Park.

Bright interiors

But if you want to get an idea of what was here before, an image of it does pop up when you go onto Google maps in association with this fresh-to market listing, guided on launch by Andy Donoghue of Hodnett Forde with a €645,000 AMV, seemingly linked at that earlier stage to an adjoining commercial yard by now hived off, with new boundaries established but now in new hands.

Patio for pleasure

Location is at Templebryan North, put at three km from Clonakilty and thus about 8km from the sea and beaches nearby such as Inchydoney, the property is on a site now of 0.8 of an acre with mature boundaries on the other side, with mature landscaped grounds and wildflower garden section.

Slick interiors, quality finishes and underfloor heating

It gets its first viewings today with estate agent Andy Donoghue of Hodnett Forde, with up to eight booked in already by midweek, half of them already living locally, and he’s selling selling for a local Clon family who are relocating up the west coast, guided at €645,000.

Mature grounds

“They didn’t do it to sell it, it was going to be their ‘forever home’ but their circumstances have changed,” Mr Donoghue observes of the one-off, in a quiet but accessible rural setting at a spot called Templebryan North, within a walk of pretty Shannonvale. (The only recent sale at the address was back in 2018, for a recorded €71,000, possibly this site.)

It’s an A3 rated contemporary home which says the agent “is presented in nearly new condition having only just been finished within the last two years. Starting life as a traditional cottage, the property has been blitzed and transformed into a bespoke, light-filled residence.” An old, small stone outbuilding by the front boundary has been roofed and secured, while another old stone ruin (seen on Google maps) is over the recently secured boundary, while well out of sight to the back is another substantial, high end architected designed home.

This 0.8 acre property has a drive winding around to the rear, where there’s lots of parking and what’s used as the main day-to-day entrance by the young family of occupants, while the ‘official’ front door opens into an open plan multi-use living area, under a small sheltering canopy, and the facade is broken up with a mix of painted render, pressed metal and stone for a contemporary farmhouse vibe.

Living room

Rooms include a very substantial kitchen/dining/living room with large sliding doors to a side patio, with a laundry/utility with eye-level appliances, plus dual aspect sitting room with wood-burning stove, and study/optional bedroom and shower room. Above are four double bedrooms, one with dressing room and en suite, and family bathroom with slipper-style bath and shower.

Main bedroom

Having recently agreed the sale of another high-end home at An Corran for a price in the mid-€700ks, Mr Donoghue expects to see some of that property’s underbidders here too. With a number of locals recently enriched following the sale of the Clonakilty-based company Global Shares in the nearby Technology Park to JP Morgan for c €655 million, it’s likely some with now-deepened pockets may also express an interest in this A3 rated offer.

The selling agent says his departing vendors had overseen the entire build with attention to detail, high insulation values, specification and engineering with an app controlled air to water heating system, underfloor heated at the ground level, and with a mechanical heat recovery system.

VERDICT: Rural-living lite, with the sea just a short drive way, in a future-proofed family home.