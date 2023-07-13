No folly buying at Cork's Ballintemple address near period home and ancient stone 'castle'

THERE are genuine links to the lovely Georgian home Lisnalee hidden away along Cork city’s Barrington’s Avenue and off the Blackrock Road at this 1980s’s build Glenarouske – there’s a family link for one thing, as well as the remnants of a very old stone wall from Lisnalee’s earlier glories, with the outline of a redbrick arch in a garden section.

Traces of old garden glory at Glenarouske, Barrington's Avenue

Lisnalee House, Barrington's Ave resold for €2.6m in 2015

The Avenue, in the heart of Ballintemple with a walkway down to the Atlantic Pond, is a lovely quiet stretch between the village and the next in line, Blackrock on the water, is home to a lovely cluster and mix of homes, from cottages to a handful of period beauties.

Barrington's Folly Castle located near the Marina greenway walk near the Atlantic pond in Cork. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

It’s also home to the almost-hidden Barrington’s Folly in the original grounds of the 1820s over-basement Lisnalee, an octagonal folly recalled in history as where a drinking club (the Ballintemple Corporation) held burlesques to mock the official City Corporation members during the annual ‘Throwing of the Dart’ ceremony, to establish the city’s limit in the harbour.

This elegant illustration shows the ceremony of Throwing the Dart by the Mayor of Cork at the mouth of Cork Harbour in 1855. Illustrated London News. Courtesy: Cork City Library

That was then: the folly’s now long-cut off from the water by the infill in the Navigation Wall from the 18th and 19th centuries which created the linear Marina, recently reinvigorated by the City Council’s expanded and greened Marina Park and Atlantic Pond upgrades, all within a few minutes’ paved walking route of leafy Barrington’s Avenue.

Entrance to Glenarouske is directly opposite Lisnalee

Much loved Lisnalee itself has changed hands several times in the last 30+years, most recently in 2015 when it fetched a recorded €2.6 million, and was originally built by a Cork silversmith Carden Terry, in 1810, while a similar vintage home, Ardeen which has a long boundary by Barrington’s Avenue’s lower stretch sold in 2020 for a recorded €1.45m after a period on and off the market.

Rear view of Glenarouske

Members of the family now selling the 1986-built Glenarouske had themselves been custodians of Lisnalee, before selling it and as Lisnalee Court in its ground was delivered that same decade, they made the trade-down move over ‘their’ old avenue to here.

Thus, red-brick faced Glenarouske has a share of rooted Ballintemple period home pedigree…as well as that charming very old stone and brick wall section as a memento of earlier days of grandeur.

Interior

Sharing its name with a north Cork townland, this city Glenarouske is a detached four-bed home tucked into a quiet setting by the entrance to the niche 1980s O’Brien and O’Flynn development Lisnalee Drive, comprising about 18 two storey homes, where one, No 11, has just gone sale agreed having had a €540,000 AMV for a 120 sq m/1,300 sq ft four-bed home (Before that, the previous sale was No 2 Lisnalee Drive, making €564,000 back in 2017, so resales in this niched locale are uncommon enough.) o 2 Ls.

Front garden at Glenarouske

Now, the same auctioneer as at No 11, Stuart O’Grady of Sherry FitzGerald has another Lisnalee offer, this larger four-bed detached, on its considerably larger, private site and he guides at €880,000.

At that’s it’s a well-kept but dated detached, a handy enough 1,680 sq ft but it’s the setting and the site put at c 0.2 of an acre that will excited the strongest interest rather than ‘just’ the house as it presents.

It has scope for a wrap-around extension at ground or over two levels and still will have enough garden and parking left and Mr O’Grady accepts “it will be a €1m+ home when it is done, in an incredibly peaceful and mature setting.”

Kitchen/diner

Inside it has a living room, office left of the hall, a kitchen/dining room, a dining room plus utility and guest WC off the hall, and above are four bedrooms, one per corner and one shares an access the main bathroom in a Jack and Jill set-up.

The BER’s a decent and representative C3, and the walled grounds include a front lawn, good parking, and the rear garden has a block-built shed.

VERDICT: It’s all about the location, and the considerable further potential of Glenarouske, which looks across the ‘Drive’ to glimpses of the covetable Lisnalee.