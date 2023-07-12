Top Tipperary stud farm owners may show interest in €13.5m Barne Estate

A 751-acre Co Tipperary Golden Vale farm estate with chateau-like mansion, in the same family hands since the 17th century, has been put up for sale with a €13.5 million guide price.

The Barne Estate near Clonmel has been a prized top tillage farm run by the Moore family for generations. It is now being offered for sale in lots by agents Savills and REA Stokes & Quirke, who can expect major farmer interest given its yields as well ad demand from stud farm owners in the equine bloodstock, breeding and training heartland.

A fine hall and haul

The farm, an hour or so from Cork and Limerick cities and two hours from Dublin, has garnered major farm accolades including Grain Supplier of the Year. It offers “ some of the most fertile and versatile farmland in Ireland,” according to the joint selling agents.

Barne Estate with 17,000 sq ft main house and trout lake, with the land available in lots

The 12-bedroomed main house dates to the 1600s, linked to a Richard Moore who arrived in Clonmel in 1654 and later became a High Sherriff of Waterford. Early interest has come from investors, farmers and farming companies, said Savills’ James Butler, head of residential and country agency of one of the largest farm sales to be offered in a number of years.

Irish and overseas-owned stud farm operator may also be attracted by the vast acreage, with likes of John Magnier recently investing millions of euros in the 18th century Cashel Palace hotel by the Rock of Cashel.

Glimpse of the Cashel Palace hotel

Apart from grain growing, the area is also home to milk processors and livestock markets,” say Barne’s selling agents.

Cashel Palace hotel spa after multi-million euro spend by John Magnier. Might he dive into the purchase at Barne Estate?

“There are few places in the world with a bloodstock breeding and racing tradition as rich as that in County Tipperary. It is home to some of the most iconic stud farms and training establishments in Europe, while the county features popular racecourses at Thurles, Tipperary and Clonmel,” adding “Tipperary is one of the leading economic contributors to the Irish breeding and racing industry with all core industry sectors well represented including the thoroughbred breeding industry for which Tipperary is best known.”