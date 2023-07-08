Prices back on the ascent at Cork's The Vicarage





NEW home building is back on the radar in Cork’s Carr’s Hill, with Cairn Homes’ Bayly scheme of 500-plus homes among the new coming crop — but, here’s one that was built earlier, and there aren’t too many planned builds in the area coming along any time soon which are likely to top it.

Front view with stepped facade: design was by architect Richard Rainey

High-end and accommodating, with five bedrooms over the upper level of its 2,385 sq ft space, No 12 The Vicarage is one of the 17 detacheds built back in 2008, in a scheme that has matured nicely ever since.

Room for all seasons: sun room with wood-burning stove

The Vicarage was done by then-active and ambitious developers Frinailla (they also did apartments alongside The Vicarage in two blocks called Temple Grove) just as the Celtic Tiger market was coming to its sorry demise, and when prices were pitched at between €850,000 and €1.1m, in two types.

Kitchen, with diner down three steps

A handful might have sold for the big money at the time, but sales slowed quite quickly, and some of the later builds were smaller, said to have lesser finishes and understandably transacted with sales at far lower sums at the time.

By the time of completion, Frinailla had bitten the dust, but The Vicarage came to fruition, as did Temple Grove, just a bit out of sight off Carr’s Hill/the Carrigline Road, near Maryborough Woods.

Picture Denis Minihane.

Prices for Vicarage detacheds were up to €555,000 by 2015, and to €635,000 by the 2017, next year, when No 13 sold.

The next jump up came later in 2017 when No 11 fetched €770,000 as a resale, and it featured here complete with a large, contemporary-style single story kitchen extension behind (the vendor back then had owned a restaurant and it was set up for entertaining).

Vicarage's No 11 made €770,000 back in 2017

Now, it’s the time for No 12 The Vicarage to shine, and it’s guided at €925,000 by auctioneer Kevin Barry who’s had a first run of viewings and who expects first offers from next week.

Its owners have been here from day one in the c 2,400 sq ft home which, he says, “has been tastefully decorated and is in superb condition throughout”.

Front reception

It is indeed quite luxuriously finished and presented, with the balance including a spacious ground floor, thanks to a large sun room/diner extension out the back, down a few steps from the kitchen.

This spacious area has oak flooring, and high, vaulted ceilings, dotted with Veluxes on both pitches and, in an Irish solution to the Irish climate, has a contemporary-style, wood-burning stove set by the glazed gable with the flue rising up along the line of a break in the glazing panels to pierce the roof by the ridge.

A second wood-burning stove is fitted in the more classical style fireplace in the carpeted front reception room, left of the entry hall with broad bay window projecting (there’s a small balcony above it off the main, front bedroom), with built-in display shelving to the side.

A second, smaller reception is across the hall, double aspect, and the hall ends at the kitchen, with herringbone wood floor, island, black granite topped painted units and the area’s given a blast of colour by the wide, fiery red Smeg range cooker.

Then, three steps drop down to a dining section, with glazed double doors then between here and the balance of the sun room.

Top floor bedroom suite

There’s also a utility and guest WC, and then, past the hall (done with low-level wood panelling under a dado, a feature which continues up runner carpeted stairs), there are four first-floor bedrooms, all double.

One, to the front, has access to a small balcony with glass baluster and has an en suite, while the main family bathroom is three piece.

Up another flight of stairs is a large bedroom suite, with skylights/Veluxes, en suite and storge/walk in robes/dressing area, with Veluxes at a height so that garden views to the back can be seen when standing by them.

Rear garden view

Externally, No 12 has a sun terrace patio off the sun room and study, with small crazy paving section, and the good-sized back garden has mature hedge side boundaries and block wall at the far end, with some mature planting including a large cordyline, hydrangeas and lawn, while in front is a small lawn, shrubs and off-street parking on a brick-paved drive.

VERDICT: Walk-in order No 12 is seeking to set a new price level for The Vicarage