Return to vendor: No 1 Millfield leading Cork city's €1m+ beauty parade

|
College Road, Cork City
|
€1.65m
|
Size
|
310 sq m (3300 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
5/6
|
Bathrooms
|
4
|
BER
|
A2
On the evidence of the past year or two in Cork alone, the ‘Magic Million’ most certainly is no longer a thing of mystique.
It’s likely that buyers with this sort of sum to spend are taking comfort from the fact they are in good company, among dozens with this sort of cash to splash on a family home.
There’s a steadily increasing and sizeable cohort with serious sums to spend on a house, and few new homes of, ahem, ‘superior’, quality being built to meet demand.
“A few years ago, someone buying at over €1m might have had some apprehension as the numbers purchasing were so low.
Now, it’s completely different, they are among dozens with that confidence,” said one auctioneer currently shepherding a clutch of metropolitan Cork homes, many of which have gone over asking prices with heavy bids, and with similar buoyant demand remarked upon by other estate agents too.
Now past the midpoint of 2023, it’s probably worth noting that there’s hardly been any time before when so many €1m+ Cork city and county homes have come for sale.
These pages have been remarkably chock-a-bloc with such listings across Cork city and county and indeed Munster over the past quarter, even if it’s always and naturally enough going to be a niche sector, given this price band is already multiples of the average home spend.
The Price Register records 34 €1m+ Cork residential sale since the start of the year; strip out a number that clearly are bulk sales of apartments or the like, and there’s probably two dozen or so sales of individual homes which have made in excess €1m so far this year, with Treetops in Lovers Walk topping them right now at €1.85m. (There are bigger ones coming....)
Another sizeable cluster of high-end homes which came for sale in recent months are either well advanced in bids, or ‘sale agreed’: it’s very likely the 2022 tot of c 50 €1m+ sales we reported on in these pages at last year’s end will be topped again in 2023. The question is ‘by how much?’
And, for those who missed the boat last time, as it were, here’s one that’s getting a surprise relaunch, back for sale only two years after it last transacted at €1.5m and aptly Number 1 by address.
No 1 Millfield got listed this week with a €1.65m price guide by agent Trish Stokes, who last sold the architect-designed A2-rated contemporary one-off by Cork’s College Road only three years ago, when it was listed after the first covid 19 restrictions were lifted: then, it was guided at €1.35m and sold at a higher price for the recorded €1.5m sum.
Ms Stokes says it’s every bit as good as it was in 2020, has matured even, and its private grounds of 0.3 of an acre have continued to add to its appeal: “as soon as you arrive, you note the peace and tranquillity.”
It’s on the doorstep of hospitals such as the Bons and CUH and Mercy hospitals, and also near UCC, with the city centre and MTU easy walks, in opposite directions. Close too are the Lee Fields, Mardyke and sports grounds.
Design is by Collins Brennan Architects, and its first owner was its designer, Stephen Brennan, who’d lived here in a 1940s home at Millfield (a cul de sac with just three houses), and after a few years he knocked and rebuilt to near passive standard, officially an A2.
Similarly, walls can move. Quite elaborately, two glass walls in the main kitchen/dining room can slide back to open this huge core to an enclosed courtyard, which has a motorised awning and wall heaters and water feature making for a very practical ‘room outdoors’ that really earns this description.
Factor this into floor area, if you like, and the dwelling can be near enough called a 4,000 sq ft home?
Meanwhile behind, the back garden has in pride of place an 85 year old apple tree, linked to the glory orchard days of Brookfield House on the far side of Orchard Road, where nine new builds of up to 2,500 sq ft are being finished off, at prices last year posited at ‘from’ €1.3m each.