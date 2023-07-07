Return to vendor: No 1 Millfield leading Cork city's €1m+ beauty parade





HAS the ‘fear’ of breaking the €1m house price barrier gone away?

On the evidence of the past year or two in Cork alone, the ‘Magic Million’ most certainly is no longer a thing of mystique.

N 1 Millfield was built in 2017 and sold two years ago for €1.5m

It’s likely that buyers with this sort of sum to spend are taking comfort from the fact they are in good company, among dozens with this sort of cash to splash on a family home.

Quality material in 3,300 sq ft new build, including Cregg limestone and larch, with NorDan triple glazing and large sliding doors

There’s a steadily increasing and sizeable cohort with serious sums to spend on a house, and few new homes of, ahem, ‘superior’, quality being built to meet demand.

The only drawback? Two large sliders withdraw to open the main living area to a sheltered courtyard

“A few years ago, someone buying at over €1m might have had some apprehension as the numbers purchasing were so low.

Kitchen, with 'rise and fall' height adjustable island

Now, it’s completely different, they are among dozens with that confidence,” said one auctioneer currently shepherding a clutch of metropolitan Cork homes, many of which have gone over asking prices with heavy bids, and with similar buoyant demand remarked upon by other estate agents too.

Now past the midpoint of 2023, it’s probably worth noting that there’s hardly been any time before when so many €1m+ Cork city and county homes have come for sale.

Open and airy with sliding pocket walls

These pages have been remarkably chock-a-bloc with such listings across Cork city and county and indeed Munster over the past quarter, even if it’s always and naturally enough going to be a niche sector, given this price band is already multiples of the average home spend.

Lofty entry point with limestone inside also

The Price Register records 34 €1m+ Cork residential sale since the start of the year; strip out a number that clearly are bulk sales of apartments or the like, and there’s probably two dozen or so sales of individual homes which have made in excess €1m so far this year, with Treetops in Lovers Walk topping them right now at €1.85m. (There are bigger ones coming....)

Another sizeable cluster of high-end homes which came for sale in recent months are either well advanced in bids, or ‘sale agreed’: it’s very likely the 2022 tot of c 50 €1m+ sales we reported on in these pages at last year’s end will be topped again in 2023. The question is ‘by how much?’

Water feature

As an adjunct, websites show over 50 Cork properties on offer at €1m and upwards, at multiple millions too, and viewers span the spectrum, coming from home and abroad, by plane... and by boat.

And, for those who missed the boat last time, as it were, here’s one that’s getting a surprise relaunch, back for sale only two years after it last transacted at €1.5m and aptly Number 1 by address.

No 1 Millfield's setting by College Road

No 1 Millfield got listed this week with a €1.65m price guide by agent Trish Stokes, who last sold the architect-designed A2-rated contemporary one-off by Cork’s College Road only three years ago, when it was listed after the first covid 19 restrictions were lifted: then, it was guided at €1.35m and sold at a higher price for the recorded €1.5m sum.

Its buyers are no longer working in Cork, already relocated so, although they’ve really loved and appreciated it, they’ve decided to sell the 2017-built home once more, in an even stronger market than the one they last dealt in.

Ms Stokes says it’s every bit as good as it was in 2020, has matured even, and its private grounds of 0.3 of an acre have continued to add to its appeal: “as soon as you arrive, you note the peace and tranquillity.”

Good site size with 85 year old apple tree in back garden from original grounds of Brookfield House by Orchard Road

Many of its attributes were extolled back in 2020 and the original Irish Examiner coverage at the time (it justifiably got four pages and P1 treatment in print) is easily found online still today — at the time we posited it was a contender for one of Cork’s best family homes. It still is.

It’s on the doorstep of hospitals such as the Bons and CUH and Mercy hospitals, and also near UCC, with the city centre and MTU easy walks, in opposite directions. Close too are the Lee Fields, Mardyke and sports grounds.

Design is by Collins Brennan Architects, and its first owner was its designer, Stephen Brennan, who’d lived here in a 1940s home at Millfield (a cul de sac with just three houses), and after a few years he knocked and rebuilt to near passive standard, officially an A2.

Deep eaves

He built it to an exceptionally high level, under its deep eaves, using finishes such as Creggstone and larch and hardwoods, covering 3,300 sq ft and with five first floor bedrooms plus optional study/bedroom/gym at ground level.

There’s a super high entrance foyer and over-standard ceiling heights, NorDan triple glazing, underfloor heating, top brand tiles and sanitary ware and floor and kitchen by Ger Hallisey with units topped with Silestone and banks of appliances by Miele.

The island itself can be adjusted in height to cater for all sizes of people, or indeed abilities.

Architects CBA have a niche specialty in designing for families where there’s a member with special physical needs, and this was a prototype which gained purchase.

Similarly, walls can move. Quite elaborately, two glass walls in the main kitchen/dining room can slide back to open this huge core to an enclosed courtyard, which has a motorised awning and wall heaters and water feature making for a very practical ‘room outdoors’ that really earns this description.

Factor this into floor area, if you like, and the dwelling can be near enough called a 4,000 sq ft home?

The private gardens are top notch too, fore, side and aft, with turning circle in front behind electric gates.

Meanwhile behind, the back garden has in pride of place an 85 year old apple tree, linked to the glory orchard days of Brookfield House on the far side of Orchard Road, where nine new builds of up to 2,500 sq ft are being finished off, at prices last year posited at ‘from’ €1.3m each.

Stove is barely needed

Locally too, recent resales of existing houses in this inner western suburban fringe have seen prices paid in the region of €1.6/€1.7m for Small Orchard on Bishopstown Avenue, next door to Dun Padraig which made €1.25m, while also sale agreed around €1.7m or more is Hazelhurst in Sundays Well.

Meanwhile, the dated detached Mapleholme at the College Road entrance to Orchard Road is now on the Price Register at €1.19m, while another, The Laurels on Laurel Bank, Model Farm Road, appears now on the Register named Greenwells Glory, and it made €1.335m.

VERDICT: There seems to be no end of buyers in the €1m-€1.75m price bracket in Cork at present, prompting the feeling that the midway point, €1.5m, is ‘The New Million’. Walk-in order, A2 rated No 1 Millfield is heading well into that milieu, once more.