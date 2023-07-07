Fancy a Park Avenue address? Try $130 million in New York, or €695,000 in Old Cork





EVEN the address, Park Avenue, has a resonance, but this covetable property offer is on Cork’s Park Avenue, in the heart of Ballintemple, and not in Manhattan and the Bronx.

Park Avenue, New Cork-style is in Ballintemple

And, it’s more affordable than New York’s Park Avenue too, where one of the top listings right now in that city’s (un)real estate market is the penthouse at 432 Park Avenue, on the 96th floor, where the 8,250 sq ft six-bed unit has a $130m (€120m) asking price, and nine bathrooms: clearly it’s one for the filthy rich?

Down to earth, and lovely gardens too

By comparison, Ravensdale on Cork’s Park Avenue is chump change, to coin the expression: right down to earth, instead of up in the clouds at 1,400’ elevation in the sky: it’s priced at ‘just’ €695,000 by Cork realtor Garry O’Donnell of ERA Downey McCarthy.

Rear view of Ravensdale with glasshouse

And, it’s quite lovely too, in its own right. Park Avenue’s Ravensdale dates to the early/mid-1900s, and last appeared in these pages back in 1999 under the heading ‘Charm of the period’ with the single editorial picture captioned ‘a home to rave about’.

Lovely interlinked reception rooms

It carried a IR£200,000 AMV at that time, and sold for in that ballpark, with editorial noting it had been 40 years in the one family’s hands, had 1,400 sq ft within and needed ‘sensitive modernisation. A bungalow alongside was slightly cheaper, had already been fully refurbished and was priced at IR£185,000 in ’99.

Arch says it all

Both sold, at unrecorded prices as it was in pre-Price Register days, and the only listing since on Park Avenue was Lavanagh House, St Joseph’s, showing at €300,000 in 2016.

The family that bought Ravensdale by 2000, the Millenium year did, indeed, do sensitive modernisation: they extended out to the back for a new kitchen/dining room with utility off plus guest WC with shower, overlooking a super-mature back garden.

Enlarged main bathroom

They enlarged the first floor’s original bathroom into a small rear bedroom (the old bed four) for a much larger main five-piece bathroom, fully tiled, with double shower and bath, plus heated towel rail.

They then converted the old attached garage into a ground floor bedroom/4, or home office, or den, or play room, with bay window to the left of the entry point and floor with wide maritime pine boards.

They also connected the two original ground floor reception rooms with a wide internal arch, with a bay window to the front and the original attractive double casement window to the back, with beguiling views to the back garden and to a glass greenhouse in the enclosed private grounds, under a large tulip tree.

Garden with glashouse

There’s a gorgeous, warm feel to Ravensdale, helped no doubt by the internal colours, art work, furniture, and its exterior abundant landscaping. The front garden’s a riotous display of summer flowers — think dahlias, delphiniums, lupins, hollyhocks, and the like, amid year-round planting, roses, climbers such as jasmine and clematis, and shrubs.

Now selling up, the family who’ve been here for more than 20 years are set to trade down locally: “We’re not leaving Ballintemple, it’s got everything we want,” they say, noting proximity to schools, shop/post office, bars, the delicatessen Basil, the Marina and Atlantic Pond plus Páirc Uí Chaoimh, all within easy walking distance to the city centre to the west, and to Blackrock village and pier and more cafes to the east … plus a good bus service.

It’s an easy life to be lived here to be sure, and during the family’s tenure here the whole area has risen back up to the glories it had had in previous decades before being ‘rediscovered’ as one of suburban Cork’s most prized property locations for life.

Front garden with off-street parking

So, even though Ravensdale is likely to get another burst of extra investment once it changes hands once more, it’s virtually certain to make its €695,000 asking price and quite a bit more. Auctioneer Garry O’Donnell also listed a larger c 210 sq m five bed semi-d, the internally dated 13 Linden Drive nearby in Beaumont in recent days, which has a €490,000 AMV, and says he’s getting calls from all over, locally, from Dublin, and from overseas.

“This is detached and impressive, in a lovely setting on a commanding elevated site with an unrivalled level of privacy, in a much sought-after residential estate,” ERA’s Mr O’Donnell observes of the west-facing 1,730 sq ft listing, with upgraded houses on either side of it, all of them looking over to the low density ground of the Lavanagh Centre.

Landing

Behind them is Ardfoyle Crescent, looping back around to Ballintemple past the expansive grounds of Ardfoyle Convent, and where one of the strongest recent results was the €995,000 paid in 2022 for a detached Edwardian era home called Glenbower.

Ravensdale has off-street parking for a car, or for two smallish ones, on its sloping front drive, with a flat, paved sun terrace in front, ringed in planters, while among the retained features are the front door with stained glass panels, original encaustic hall tiles, curved inner hall wall, doors, floors, and fireplaces.

Downstairs bed4/home office

Each of the ground floor’s linked reception rooms has original tiled inserts inside tall oak surrounds, and the back one has a wood-burning stove fitted in front of its tiles. Upstairs, two of the three double bedrooms also have fireplaces, both covered up.

Overall condition is good, with strong visual appeal inside and outside, and the back garden gets good light at many points of the day, especially after some large trees over the secure boundaries have been taken back, without impacting the considerable privacy.

Sitting out options include the front patio, larger rear paved patio, and the free-standing glasshouse, which has lighting and a power supply, and is used as an all-weather reading area, with rocking chair and some planted herb beds (the tomatoes have been eschewed for this year, as it’s selling season, and, in any case, right now, Ravensdale is one of the picks of the southside crops).





VERDICT: If money is little object (hello there Blackrock resident ‘Reggie’?) did we mention the other $130m (€120m) Park Avenue 96th floor penthouse offer in the skies?