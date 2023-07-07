East Cork eco home builders were years ahead of the curve:  their €395k home has since repaid investment in  energy savings several times over

|
Garryduff, Dungourney, East Cork
|
€395,000
|
Size
|
2,300 sq ft
|
Bedrooms
|
5
|
Bathrooms
|
3
|
BER
|
B2
The energy-efficient design and elements put into this east Cork eco home when built in 2005 were not only well ahead of the curve for the time, but have also repaid the investment several times over in energy savings. So says the family behind the design and delivery of this high-performing rural one-off, in the countryside near Dungourney, 14.5km north of Midleton.
Having first lived in Switzerland in the early 2000s before returning to Ireland with an appetite and interest fostered in sustainable building and permaculture gardening, the family delivered this eco-savvy house, on a rural site bounded by a small stream, with a wildlife-friendly mixed wild fruiting hedges.
The B2 BER-rated five bed home is on 1.6 acres, and has solar panels for hot water, geothermal heating, sheeps’ wool insulation, internal plastering and solid timber joinery.
Its grounds are planted with heirloom varieties of apple, pear and cherry, as well as walnut, sweet chestnut, hazelnut and cob nut varieties, alongside blackcurrants, redcurrants and gooseberries.
“While this was our dream home, sadly work took us abroad again before we could truly realise our vision,” the owners say, from the Gulf region, where today they work in the academic and energy sectors, respectively.
With their own futures overseas for the foreseeable, they’ve given sale of their Cork home to agent Kyle Kennedy of Hegarty Properties who guides it at €395,000, citing its appeal to “the ‘greener’ sector of prospective purchasers”.
“This may be the house for those seeking to live closely with nature while at the same time leaving as light an eco-footprint on the environment as humanly possible,” he observes of the 214 sq m home with up to five bedrooms, and it’s well suited to the rise of ‘work-from-home’ trends post-pandemic — even back in 2005, the couple were running a company from a home office here.