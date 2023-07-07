East Cork eco home builders were years ahead of the curve:  their €395k home has since repaid investment in  energy savings several times over

Couple did their research before building in energy efficient features back in 2005
East Cork eco home builders were years ahead of the curve:  their €395k home has since repaid investment in  energy savings several times over

Green setting for one-off home with gardens done on permaculture principles: agent Kyle Kennedy guides the energy efficient five-bed home at €395,000

Fri, 07 Jul, 2023 - 00:00
Property Editor Tommy Barker reports

Garryduff, Dungourney, East Cork

€395,000

Size

2,300 sq ft

Bedrooms

5

Bathrooms

3

BER

B2

The energy-efficient design and elements put into this east Cork eco home when built in 2005 were not only well ahead of the curve for the time, but have also repaid the investment several times over in energy savings. So says the family behind the design and delivery of this high-performing rural one-off, in the countryside near Dungourney, 14.5km north of Midleton.

Chalet-like look to family home
Chalet-like look to family home

Having first lived in Switzerland in the early 2000s before returning to Ireland with an appetite and interest fostered in sustainable building and permaculture gardening, the family delivered this eco-savvy house, on a rural site bounded by a small stream, with a wildlife-friendly mixed wild fruiting hedges.

Green setting
Green setting

The B2 BER-rated five bed home is on 1.6 acres, and has solar panels for hot water, geothermal heating, sheeps’ wool insulation, internal plastering and solid timber joinery.

Interior
Interior

Its grounds are planted with heirloom varieties of apple, pear and cherry, as well as walnut, sweet chestnut, hazelnut and cob nut varieties, alongside blackcurrants, redcurrants and gooseberries.

Planted up
Planted up

A section was set aside for a fruit garden and a hen coop, while a lower portion includes varieties of willow for coppicing and weaving, a stand of silver birch and alder near the stream, a copper beech, and Irish oak and red oak have also embedded themselves happily here too. Unfortunately, the family weren’t able to immerse themselves as deeply into the natural lifestyle as they had originally planned as, shortly after the build was finished, life circumstances changed.

Main bedroom with access to sheltered balcony
Main bedroom with access to sheltered balcony

“While this was our dream home, sadly work took us abroad again before we could truly realise our vision,” the owners say, from the Gulf region, where today they work in the academic and energy sectors, respectively.

Their property has been rented out since and the couple say their carefully laid-out garden “is not as heavily worked as it could have been. We hope that another family will embrace this lovingly built home and start to bring the beautiful and now mature garden back to glory”.

They also add that the original planting scheme is still available to new owners to identify and work with, sourced in the main through Future Forests (futureforests.ie/).

With their own futures overseas for the foreseeable, they’ve given sale of their Cork home to agent Kyle Kennedy of Hegarty Properties who guides it at €395,000, citing its appeal to “the ‘greener’ sector of prospective purchasers”.

“This may be the house for those seeking to live closely with nature while at the same time leaving as light an eco-footprint on the environment as humanly possible,” he observes of the 214 sq m home with up to five bedrooms, and it’s well suited to the rise of ‘work-from-home’ trends post-pandemic — even back in 2005, the couple were running a company from a home office here.

Clay plaster used inside
Clay plaster used inside

His vendors were fairly early adaptors to sustainable building and permaculture gardening, researching “ sustainable, eco-friendly options in order to build a future-proofed home with a focus on using locally sourced products as much as possible”.

It was an expensive decision at the time, but they installed both solar and geothermal energy systems. This investment has paid off several times since then.

These systems, along with underfloor heating, sheep wool insulation and breathable clay plaster (sourced from Youghal), meant a planned-for solid fuel stove in the living room wasn’t needed in the end.

Wiring is on a close loop system, with wiring for a home network, and timbers used inside are mostly solid Irish ash, with cedarwood internal doors; the balcony gable end is clad in cedar wood as are the fascia and soffit.

With a half-door main entrance, the internal layout includes an open plan living room, dining room and kitchen with deck and garden access via French, double doors, while the main bedroom accesses a sheltered gable balcony, with a walk-through wardrobe to an en suite with ceramic sink by Dingle potter Louis Mulcahy.

The Garryduff setting is by woodland and the River Womanagh, with the Kiltha as a tributary, which flows towards Mogeeely and Castlemartyr, five minutes drive from Dungourney and 15 from Midleton, described as “a tranquil setting with surrounding countryside views”.

VERDICT: the owners had the original vision, but it’s the next occupants who’ll reap the ongoing rewards.

More in this section

Cork City Victoria-era cottage amongst four homes for less than €350,000 Cork City Victoria-era cottage amongst four homes for less than €350,000
US billionaire James Berwind boats in for €4.5m Kinsale house buy US billionaire James Berwind boats in for €4.5m Kinsale house buy
Track down this €950k gothic-style East Cork hunting  lodge in the woods Track down this €950k gothic-style East Cork hunting  lodge in the woods
<p>Town edge setting for gorgeous Guyscliff , just off the Currabinny Road at 7 Castlerock. Agents  Cohalan Downing guide at €1.25m. A comparable house at 1 Bayswater further downriver has just sold in jig-time for €1.5 million</p>

Fancy owning one of the Owenabue's best homes? Try €1.25m Guyscliff  on the fringes of Carrrigaline

READ NOW

Latest

Lunchtime News
Newsletter

Keep up with the stories of the day with our lunchtime news wrap.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd