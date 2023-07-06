Tide house:  Fancy owning one of the Owenabue's best homes? Try €1.25m Guyscliff  on the fringes of Carrrigaline

BY now aged just over 20 years of age, Guyscliff just gets better, and better.

Guyscliff

That’s the bonus that comes with spending on quality day one; using a good architect who tended to go for the more classical, timeless look rather that following fashion, and using a builder and then engaging tradespeople who knew their stuff.

On the waterfront

Then, when you get the bones right as is the case here, it’s heartening to see the gardens surrounding this quite sizeable, water-fronting family home get the planting, additional landscaping and attention they deserved, so that inside and outside, Guyscliff’s arrival back on the market is sort of a coming of age, 21 and a bit.

Interior with broad bay window

This broad-in-the-beam dormer home, with curves in all the right places and a turret topped with slate and glass to its feature stairwell, is the second house on this particular site footprint, inside at the end of Castlerock, a scheme of largely individual detached homes but with which few, if any, can match Guyscliff as it now stands.

Guyscliff's front gives little away

Previous owners saw the scope in this 0.75 acre private plot, with sloping gardens facing southwards, opening up views over the Owenabue estuary to the Crosshaven road and downriver over widening water expanses towards Coolmore and, behind, Drakes Pool.

View towards Drakes Pool from balcony

Back in 1999, they had bought a quite standard bungalow here for a then-reported quarter of a million euros, just as the ‘new’ currency came into, well currency, for what they saw as site value.

Guyscliff's grand staircase, in the 'tower'

They engaged architect Bill Brady of Hill & Co to design the replacement for them, using his skills and things they wanted to match a previous home they had had in Hong Kong.

Previous owners saw potential in the setting

Brady’s fingerprints are on only a small number of houses around Cork, with several in Kinsale, Ardbrack and Summercove and Ardbrack. A number have complicated-to-build curved roofs, as does part of Guyscliff as its calling card; most of Brady’s bunch are large, and few if any are shouty about it.

Happy landings

His designs over the past three decades have made for lovely, comfortable family homes, and this is one of the standard bearers, at 4,400 sq ft, and with an almost modest number of rooms (there are just four en suite bedrooms in all), all of them well-proportioned….’generous’ is one of the apt descriptions.

Bedroom with balcony

The current owner, who bought in 2014 for a recorded €725,000, fell for it straight away, house and setting, and recalls he said at the time of first viewing “this is it, we are buying this.” “So, we need just another buyer just like you,” quips Guyscliff 2023 selling agent Brian Olden of Cohalan Downing, who brings it to market this month with a €1.25m price tag.

Kitchen/dining

As fast, the savvy owner/vendor shoots back: “well, two like me, to get the bidding going?” Whoever turns up, it’s going to impress just as much, or more, from the get-go with the water-aspected setting, the presentation, and the still-immaculate finishes; improved insulation; large wood-burning/multi-fuel stove in the huge living room’s hearth, and the upgraded garden planting with existing older boundaries, shrubs, trees and, now for summer, drifts of Penstemon garnet, agapanthus and lavender, as well as quivering diorama, usually known as Angels’ fishing rods.

It's all a calm space too, with water views from the main living room’s projecting bow window with four windows from a central set of double doors for sunny patio access; there are similar views from the study and from the kitchen/dining room, with kitchen units and island by Home Grown kitchens, topped with Corian.

Even better views are from two of the first floor’s bedrooms, which share a curved balcony between them, on top of the bow protrusion under. This is where the home owners would place their ‘red dot’ to signify that it’s their very favourite spot in their home, much used and always appreciated.

In fairness, to many others, the bedroom itself will give the balcony ‘red dot’ spot a run for its’ money, as it’s a pretty decent size and has a large dressing room, fully shelved, en suite with Jacuzzi bath and double shower, vanity table, the works.

The three first floor bedroom have en suites (the main though is head and shoulder ahead of them all) and there’s also ground floor en suite bedroom, all in a layout that will suit families with older children or as a future-proofed ‘home for life’ too, thanks to the option of an easily accessed bedroom off the hall.

But, that would be to deny the pleasure of going up and down the curving stairs in the bulbous ‘tower,’ a masterclass in joinery, each step in oak custom made, shaped, secured, cantilevered, with an overhead glass lantern throwing light down to the house’s rear circulation core.

Craftsmanship captured on film

Its sinuous shape so appealed to one of the current owners that he went to considerable pains to photograph the stairs from the landing above for a Camera Club competition, placing a son’s shoes on the floor beneath as a point of focus: it proved to be a competition winner, rightly so (nature and bird photography from the sunny Saltees is also discretely in evidence here for the sharp-eyed.)

Grounds-wise, Guyscliff is towards the back of its sizeable wedge-shaped site, so you arrive down a freshened-up printed concrete drive to a parking apron and to the solid, yellow front door with slender side glazed panels. Like the rest of the property’s rear, it gives little away as to what’s within and without, as it fills out fan-like on the water side with immaculate grounds, hard landscaping seating area and a detached garden by a far corner (the house’s width fills most of this mid-section save for side access passages left and right.) Neighbours left and right share some of the same views but this is most likely Castlerock’s biggest and best shaped site. If there’s one as good, someone might buy, knock and rebuild as here?

In full view too of Guyscliff, directly over the water at the Carrigaline Road side of the Crosshaven Road, is a vastly upgraded mid 1900s home (once owned by Denis Doyle of shipping, stevedoring and sailing fame plus an over-sized new build next to it, both with water frontage but, depending on your perspective, facing ‘the wrong way’ to their rear.

In contrast, while Guyscliff has the better aspect and cracking site, and is within a very short walk of the centre of Carrigaline and of its new schools also, it doesn’t have an access down through the thickets under to the estuary water beneath: a machete might open it up if needs be?

Family room/den

Cohalan Downing’s Brian Olden describes Guyscliff as accessible yet with complete privacy, magnificent internally with quality finishes (lots of oak floors,) and unfussed pristine décor, with all of its main rooms facing south, while a large rear, high-ceilinged room off the huge utility has many uses, could be almost self-contained (giving external access would be a breeze and has been used by its now-grown family of occupants as a games room and gym.

There’s gas central heating, multi fuel stove in the oval shaped living/dining room, Ducon slab floors at the upper level and the walls have recently been pumped with additional insulation, resultin in a B2 BER.

Entry point to €1.25m buy

At the €1.25m guide, it’s going to get strong viewings. Back in 2007, at the market’s absolute peak, it was offered with a €1.65m AMV but the owners stayed until 2011, still a time of market doldrums when they put it back on the market at almost half the asking price, €880,000 with other agents and it sold by 2014 for the recorded €725,000.

With a resurgent economy, the continued growth of Carrigaline since, and the escalated premium on work-from-home locations and waterside properties, there’s going to be more interest than ever before in Guyscliff particularly with a very strong and very recent sales result just a kilometre or two along the Currabinny Road and the Owenabue estuary.

1 Bayswater sold for €1.5 million in rapid order

There, No 1 Bayswater came for sale in May with a €1.25m AMV (via Linsey SIR) and was broadly comparable: also top drawer in finishes, No 1 Bayswater had last sold less than two years ago, for €910,000, but in that short intervening span got a major updating, had 4,150 sq ft, five bedrooms, and was ona 0.8 acre level sit with water frontage.

Quite remarkable, No 1 Bayswater went sale agreed in one week, and was signed over within four weeks.

VERDICT: Here at Guycliff, it’s a bit like the vendor says, he just needs one, or preferably two, bidders like himself, or like that other equally committed Bayswater buyer.