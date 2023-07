There are buyers who enjoy the challenge of turning a run-down cottage into an attractive home and there are buyers who want an already renovated property where they can just put their feet up.

Massabielle, 2 Convent View Terrace off Strawberry Hill in Sunday’s Well, a two-bed mid-terrace Victorian-era cottage which has undergone significant renovations, could suit the second type of buyer.

Guiding at €265,000, it’s on the market with Glenn O’Connor of DNG Creedon Finn O’Connor who says it’s an affordable, nicely upgraded property in a popular location.

The Property Price Register shows it selling for €85,000 in 2015 and again, post-renovation, in 2018 for €215,000. Mr O’Connor says current owners have also done some additional decorating.

Accommodation includes a laminate-floored living/dining space opening into a galley kitchen with modern units. The single-storey extension at the rear has a bathroom and a passageway/utility space.

The upper floor has two bedrooms with sloped ceilings. Massabielle, named for the Grotto in Lourdes, has a gravelled garden at the front and a long sloping one at the rear. The neighbours are using their front garden spaces for parking so this might be an option worth exploring.

From Massabielle it’s just a 10-minute walk via the Shakey Bridge to FitzGerald’s Park and a 10-minute drive to the city centre.

VERDICT: Cute and well renovated, but the poor G BER will need to be looked at.

Midleton, Co Cork €345,000 Size 110 sq m (1,184 sq ft) Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms 3 BER C

The colourful flowers on display at the front of No 10 The Paddocks, Castleredmond, in Midleton might lead a viewer to suspect that at least one of the owners of this well presented three-bed semi is a gardening enthusiast.

By the time the viewer reaches the well-tended, well planted flower and shrub-filled garden at the rear, they will be certain of it. The presence of a greenhouse filled with pot plants is a bit of a further giveaway too.

Shay Cronin of Cronin Wall Properties says the house proud owners of this early 2000s-built house have done quite a lot with the property since buying it eight years ago.

“Repainted throughout and fitted with new flooring, it is in excellent condition,” he says, revealing that its owners are indeed keen gardeners who added the greenhouse as a covid lockdown project.

Spacious with 110 sq m of living space, the property has two living rooms with fireplaces — one at the front with teal blue walls and one at the rear with grey-green walls. There’s also a kitchen/ diner with pale grey shaker style units as well as a guest WC and a utility room.

The upper floor has a bathroom and three bedrooms including one en suite and one used as an office. The garden at the rear has a patio, a gravelled area, a greenhouse, a lawn, and more raised beds than you typically expect to find in a three-bed semi.

Guiding at €345,000, the property is located within walking distance of local amenities and is less than 2km from Midleton town.

VERDICT: The attractive gardens could attract first-time buyers as well as butterflies and insects.

Boreenmanna Road, Cork City €250,000 Size 5 sq m ( 807 sq ft) Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms 2 BER C1

THE first viewings booked for this two-bed first-floor apartment at 13 Elderwood Park on the Boreenmanna Road have all been with first-time buyers.

Although it’s been a rental property in the past, ERA Downey McCarthy says the €250,000 guide is making it look attractive to young buyers. “It’s well maintained, has 75 sq m of living space, including a balcony at the front, and is located within a short drive from the city centre,” says auctioneer Judy O’Brien.

It includes an open-plan kitchen/living/dining space with white units and laminate flooring as well as a bathroom, two bedrooms, one en suite, and a small office.

VERDICT: Well-kept and affordable.

Cobh, Co Cork €170,000 Size 55 sq m ( 600 sq ft) Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms 2 BER B3

NEW to the market with a guide of €170,000, this two-bed apartment at 3 Rushbrook Hotel apartments in Cobh is likely to appeal to an investor.

Overlooking the River Lee from a balcony at the front, it’s a ground-floor property listed with Kyle Kennedy of Hegarty Properties.

Because the complex doesn’t have a management company, he says the apartment is not suitable for purchase by a buyer with a mortgage. Built in 1995, it is about 3km from Cobh town centre.

VERDICT: Affordable and with a river view.