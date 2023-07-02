Period harbour home that won’t break the bank: try €230k for size

Terraced 1,025 sq ft Glenbrook home is within a  wide buyer grasp
River-fronting setting for affordable 19 Victoria Terrace Glenbrook; auctioneer Stuart O'Grady guides at €230,000

Sun, 02 Jul, 2023 - 00:00
Tommy Barker reports

Glenbrook, Cork Harbour

€230,000

Size

96 sq m (1,025 sq ft)

Bedrooms

3

Bathrooms

2

BER

D2

YOU might not have to break the bank to live in a period-era home overlooking the waters of Cork harbour — No 19 Victoria Terrace in Glenbrook just might give succor to those with more normal or modest budgets to spend for a home.

19 Victoria Terrace is mid-terraced
19 Victoria Terrace is mid-terraced

The mid-terrace house, just over the 1,000 sq ft mark, is a new market listing with estate agent Stuart O’Grady of Sherry FitzGerald, who guides it at €230,000 and who says next occupants can put their own stamp on it — it doesn’t need a whole lot done to it.

It’s set just back from the road running through Glenbrook from Passage West to Monkstown, just past the Garda station where the view of the river opens out, looking over the Great Island and any craft going upriver has to pass by its windows, while the cross-river ferry embarkation point is 250 metres downriver.

Victoria Terrace view 
Victoria Terrace view 

No 19’s a D2-rated home, with a west-facing garden, in two tiers with old stone steps in between and largely all gravelled.

Rear outdoor space
Rear outdoor space

Internally, past a small porch, it has an open linked kitchen/dining/living room across the full width, with a stairs coming down in the middle, and the living side has a bay window at the back.

Behind on the other side is a multi-use room, en suite, and above are three rooms plus a bathroom. Two of the rooms interconnect, so No 19 could be used as a three-bed home, a two-bed with dressing room, or this room or the ground floor rear one could also be a home office.

VERDICT: You could do a lot with this, for a relatively little bit of money.

