Couple thought outside box when refused bank loan on Cork do-er up worth €625,000 ten years later

'WHY you are never alone when you want a loan’ is one of many clever marketing slogans that financial institutions are dab hands at dreaming up to attract new custom.

The reality isn’t quite as chummy. For many wanna-be borrowers, particularly those looking to buy homes, getting a mortgage can be as tricky as convincing your kids that adults know everything.

The couple whose home is featured here, Lilly and William Cashman, had exactly that problem. Even though both had jobs, the banks weren’t prepared to lend them what they needed. So putting heads together, they came up with a plan of their own.

On the lookout for a house outside of major urban areas, but not so remote that their lives would be spent on the road, they saw one for sale in Currabeg, Ovens, within minutes of Ballincollig town centre. It wasn’t so much a house as a ruin.

“It was an old cottage, pretty derelict. It consisted of one room downstairs, and a sort of half ladder to the upstairs, inside the front door, which led to a bedroom in an attic,” Lilly says.

They could see its potential though and they loved the half an acre that came with it.

“We were really lucky to get it for €125,000 in 2013 and I think that was down to the fact that people didn’t realise how close Currabeg is to Ballincollig,” Lilly says.

It could also be down to the fact that taking on a derelict property isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, but luckily, William had worked in building in Australia.

“So when we couldn’t get a mortgage, William decided he’d quit his job and work on the house himself. And I’d get paid on a Friday and it was literally “you need to buy bricks”,” Lilly laughs.

She was pregnant with their first child at the time, so it was quite a task to take on, but by the end of 2014 the cottage was watertight and so they moved in.

The following year, with a new baby, they set about building on a new kitchen, a single storey extension, with vaulted ceiling and a gorgeous wrap-around window in one corner, with a built-in window seat, and countryside views. A second smaller window seat looks out on a rose-covered pergola.

“The window seats are what I love most, and the half door in the kitchen,” Lilly says.

It’s one of many efforts they made to retain the cottage’s original look.

“Besides it’s a very sociable thing, when people see it open, they know they’re welcome in for a chat,” Lilly says.

They restored and exposed some original brickwork too. It’s visible when you enter the hallway through the front door, with light coming through from a mezzanine level, where the attic used to be. An original sash window in what used to be the old porch is another lovely feature in the hall.

More exposed brickwork, framed like a picture, is on show above the stove in the living room. The living room/dining/kitchen is a light-filled and inviting space, with options to dine at a large island in the kitchen or at a dining table through an open arch in the living room. Sliding doors lead from here to a veranda, built earlier this year by William.

Work on the Currabeg house has been ongoing. Three years after the kitchen extension, they set about adding bedrooms, changing the upstairs room to a movie/family room.

The main bedroom on the first floor is a very large double with en suite and walk-in wardrobe. It’s part of a two-storey extension added in 2018, in the same ‘A’ frame style of the original house. There’s a playroom too, as well as the movie room, where original beams remain intact.

Downstairs, three more bedrooms were added, one of them en suite. The house gained a utility room too and a third bathroom —the main one.

“Everything was done gradually,” Lilly says.

“We were able to source a lot of materials over time, spending weekends travelling around to get the right fit to suit the character of build.”

The hard work and dedication paid off. Their Currabeg home is a credit to them and so are the grounds. While they have the woman who lived there for many years to thank for some beautiful mature trees such as magnolia, they also put in a fair bit of work themselves, with both paving and decking extending well beyond the veranda in the rear garden, at a level above the lawn, overlooking woodland. There’s another large patio area off the main downstairs bedroom, which has double doors that open onto it.

In between all that bricks-and-mortar work, the Cashman family was busily extending too, with child number five due to arrive, any day.

Having spent the bones of 10 years re-working a ramshackle old ruin into a lovely home, tripling its size (to 232 sq m) the Cashmans are moving for a new adventure.

Their home comes to market with Norma Healy of Sherry FitzGerald, who says it’s the perfect example of “country living, two minutes from Ballincollig town centre”.

“Moreover, with the Ballincollig bypass, UCC, MTU, CUH are all accessible in about 15 minutes.”

VERDICT: Sensitively re-worked, tastefully decorated home in a lovely setting. Ideal family trade-up not too far from Cork City.