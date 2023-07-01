Couple thought outside box when refused bank loan on Cork do-er up worth €625,000 ten years later

|
Currabeg, Ovens, Cork
|
€625,000
|
Size
|
232 sq m (2,489 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
4
|
Bathrooms
|
3
|
BER
|
B3
'WHY you are never alone when you want a loan’ is one of many clever marketing slogans that financial institutions are dab hands at dreaming up to attract new custom.
The reality isn’t quite as chummy. For many wanna-be borrowers, particularly those looking to buy homes, getting a mortgage can be as tricky as convincing your kids that adults know everything.
It could also be down to the fact that taking on a derelict property isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, but luckily, William had worked in building in Australia.
She was pregnant with their first child at the time, so it was quite a task to take on, but by the end of 2014 the cottage was watertight and so they moved in.
The following year, with a new baby, they set about building on a new kitchen, a single storey extension, with vaulted ceiling and a gorgeous wrap-around window in one corner, with a built-in window seat, and countryside views. A second smaller window seat looks out on a rose-covered pergola.
It’s one of many efforts they made to retain the cottage’s original look.
The main bedroom on the first floor is a very large double with en suite and walk-in wardrobe. It’s part of a two-storey extension added in 2018, in the same ‘A’ frame style of the original house. There’s a playroom too, as well as the movie room, where original beams remain intact.
The hard work and dedication paid off. Their Currabeg home is a credit to them and so are the grounds. While they have the woman who lived there for many years to thank for some beautiful mature trees such as magnolia, they also put in a fair bit of work themselves, with both paving and decking extending well beyond the veranda in the rear garden, at a level above the lawn, overlooking woodland. There’s another large patio area off the main downstairs bedroom, which has double doors that open onto it.
In between all that bricks-and-mortar work, the Cashman family was busily extending too, with child number five due to arrive, any day.
Their home comes to market with Norma Healy of Sherry FitzGerald, who says it’s the perfect example of “country living, two minutes from Ballincollig town centre”.