Get het up over Hettyfield: Garden size will lure family buyers to Douglas 'home for life' 

“IT will be a family buyer,” predicts selling agent Trevor O’Sullivan of Richmond, a four-bed detached home in the well-regarded Hettyfield cluster of mid-1900s homes, set within an easy walk of Douglas village, off the Well Road and, vitally also close to schools.

Richmond Hettyfield

The Lisney SIR selling agent pins a €925,000 AMV to the four-bed, and while it’s in good nick with an acceptable C3 BER, he also accepts it might need extra expenditure once new owners move in.

There’s been good momentum of late in resales at Hettyfield, and it’s sort of a life-cycle thing as original owners wane, and new blood arrives with cash, and notions.

The Price Register records 24 Hettfield transactions since 2010, with a trio having gone over the €1m mark: The same ‘Big Note’ sum was also paid back in the boom years for this evergreen suburban location, in the Douglas/Ballinlough nexus.

The most recent sale was that of St Joseph’s a detached on a 0.3 acre corner site, extended up to c 177 sq m (nearly 1,900 sq ft), with five bedrooms, and with a B1 BER — a real box ticker.

St Joseph's, Hettyfield sold for €1.039m

Previously featuring here, St Joseph’s had carried a €925,000 AMV, but in the end the Price Register shows it went a handy €110,000 or so over that asking price to fetch a recorded €1.039m. “Handy” for the vendors, anyway.

Today, Richmond starts its market journey at the same €925,000 AMV but nice and all as it is, it’s a slightly different proposition, a bit smaller, on a slightly smaller site (still a great 0.28 of an acre, by the way) and the C3 BER is less attractive versus that of St Joseph’s.

Reception room at Richmond, Hettyfield

Entered by the right hand side, of a drive with a detached garage, Richmond has twin bay windows on its front elevation’s ground floor, with red-tiled roofs — both are reception rooms on the inside. In fact, the facade’s very like another Hettyfield home called Jenel which featured here back in 2021, on smaller gardens.

Jenel was dated to 1965 and had a calculated 1,370 sq ft, and it sold on its second market outing, fetching €630,000; notably, it had been in the one family’s hands since the 1960s.

Site is 0.28 of an acre

Similarly, Richmond has been in one family’s hands for decades, further proof as if it were needed that Hettyfield is one of those “locations for life”. Other recent resales on the block and adjoining settled suburban roads making up Hettyfield have been in the €780,000 to €900,000 price range.

Typically when they do change hands, houses here get considerable upgrades and extensions and a few have yielded sites for new builds alongside, such is their site size.

Richmond has detached garage and obvious extension scope to the side and back

As it stands, west-facing Richmond has twin, distinct reception rooms up front, one with a fireplace, the other has an electric fire, with an unfussy rear kitchen, and guest WC at ground, while above are four bedrooms, plus main family bathroom with bath.

Those looking to add on will find it an easy proposition to go out the side, towards the detached garage — possibly even annex it, or replace it and build up, mostly likely for two storeys and to extend this across some of the back where the kitchen is currently in the near corner. Taking the garage side wall as a possible marker, there’ll still be room on the outer side for garden access.

VERDICT: The size of the garden, effectively in two sections with glasshouse will be a huge lure.