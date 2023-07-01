Get het up over Hettyfield: Garden size will lure family buyers to Douglas 'home for life' 

|
Hettyfield, Douglas, Cork
|
€925,000
|
Size
|
149 sq m (1,600 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
4
|
Bathrooms
|
2
|
BER
|
C3
“IT will be a family buyer,” predicts selling agent Trevor O’Sullivan of Richmond, a four-bed detached home in the well-regarded Hettyfield cluster of mid-1900s homes, set within an easy walk of Douglas village, off the Well Road and, vitally also close to schools.
The most recent sale was that of St Joseph’s a detached on a 0.3 acre corner site, extended up to c 177 sq m (nearly 1,900 sq ft), with five bedrooms, and with a B1 BER — a real box ticker.
Today, Richmond starts its market journey at the same €925,000 AMV but nice and all as it is, it’s a slightly different proposition, a bit smaller, on a slightly smaller site (still a great 0.28 of an acre, by the way) and the C3 BER is less attractive versus that of St Joseph’s.
Jenel was dated to 1965 and had a calculated 1,370 sq ft, and it sold on its second market outing, fetching €630,000; notably, it had been in the one family’s hands since the 1960s.
As it stands, west-facing Richmond has twin, distinct reception rooms up front, one with a fireplace, the other has an electric fire, with an unfussy rear kitchen, and guest WC at ground, while above are four bedrooms, plus main family bathroom with bath.