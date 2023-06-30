Track down this €950k gothic-style East Cork hunting  lodge in the woods

|
Ballynona, Midleton, East Cork
|
€950,000
|
Size
|
244 sq m (2,630 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
3 + 1
|
Bathrooms
|
1 + 1
|
BER
|
G
They were owners of the original Ballynona House, with the same name attached to a Ballynona Lodge and Ballynona Cottage.
It has high, vaulted first floor ceilings and an abundance of pitch pine beams and other joinery, as well as three original, ornate dormer casement windows to the front with timber trefoil tracery on their tops.
There’s an expanse of slate roof, ornate carved bargeboards, terracotta ridge tiles, and finials whilst to the side, linked by a stone and brick arch, is a one-bed guest cottage (with internal spiral stairs).
Embraced by both the main large ‘cottage’ and smaller, stone one-bed guest ‘cottage’ is a sun-trap hard surface courtyard with two stable/outbuildings, set up against a tall, sloping stone embankment, with the grass above being grazed by a goat on the day the Irish Examiner visited.
Much of the 6.15 acres is wooded, with ash, oak, Scots pine, sycamore, Spanish chestnut and yew, with a wooded walkway under a leafy canopy to a pedestrian gate to the lower road boundary.
Overall condition is good for its age, with attractive formal rooms, gun room, stores and kitchen with old meat hooks on high ceilings, and there’s a lean-to cedar-framed side sun room, with south-west aspect.