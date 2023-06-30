Track down this €950k gothic-style East Cork hunting  lodge in the woods





YOU really do go back in time, with every step up the long, lovely and leafy approach avenue to Ballynona Cottage, a charming former hunting lodge in the cottage orné style.

Leafy lane

Dating to the mid-1800s, the good-sized period home with feature veranda and gothic architectural touches on six wooded acres, with stables, guest cottage and large stone outbuilding has changed hands just four times in the past 180 or so years:it’s now in search of a fifth owner, after around 40 years under the current family ownership.

Cottage orne: Ballynona Cottage with veranda and gothic style ornate windows with carved tracery

Ballynona Cottage is few miles out in the direction of Dungourney from Midleton in East Cork, easily accessed past rich farmland off the N25, and is going to appeal to lovers of the outdoor life, native woodlands, country pursuits and period properties.

It’s for sale with a €950,000 AMV guided by agents Ed O’Donovan of Sherry FitzGerald O’Donovan in Midleton, and city-based Gillian McDonnell of Sherry FitzGerald, and the pairing can expect both local East Cork inquiries, calls from the city, and love letters from relocators living overseas, all of them up for a bit of extra work to put down their own deep roots for the decades ahead.

One of the main reception rooms

Ballynona Cottage’s roots are said to trace back to the land-owning Wigmore family who had estates around Mallow and here in East Cork, with 400 acres at Ballynona townland from the early 1800s.

They were owners of the original Ballynona House, with the same name attached to a Ballynona Lodge and Ballynona Cottage.

Interior

The current Ballynona House appears to be a more modern construction, 0.5km from this ‘cottage,’ and is dated to the late 1890s, multi-windowed and looking like it might belong more in San Francisco than overlooking East Cork tillage land.

Inside Ballynona Cottage, there’s an almost ecclesiastical feel to the three-bay house with its cocooning side projections, arched windows, and mid-section veranda, on twin steel columns over a tiled floor.

It has a small number of largeish-sized rooms off a front hall and rear passageway/stairwell.

It has high, vaulted first floor ceilings and an abundance of pitch pine beams and other joinery, as well as three original, ornate dormer casement windows to the front with timber trefoil tracery on their tops.

Kitchen with meat hooks in the high ceilings

There’s an expanse of slate roof, ornate carved bargeboards, terracotta ridge tiles, and finials whilst to the side, linked by a stone and brick arch, is a one-bed guest cottage (with internal spiral stairs).

Pitch pine ceilings

Embraced by both the main large ‘cottage’ and smaller, stone one-bed guest ‘cottage’ is a sun-trap hard surface courtyard with two stable/outbuildings, set up against a tall, sloping stone embankment, with the grass above being grazed by a goat on the day the Irish Examiner visited.

Stone building removed from main house on the grounds

Much of the 6.15 acres is wooded, with ash, oak, Scots pine, sycamore, Spanish chestnut and yew, with a wooded walkway under a leafy canopy to a pedestrian gate to the lower road boundary.

Sun spot

Overall condition is good for its age, with attractive formal rooms, gun room, stores and kitchen with old meat hooks on high ceilings, and there’s a lean-to cedar-framed side sun room, with south-west aspect.

It’s comparatively ‘under-restored’, ideal for ‘purist’ renovators, and buyers with an appetite for more (guest accommodation?) will also look at the huge scope in the equally as old stone and slate barn, 200m further up the avenue.

VERDICT: A private retreat, a project that can be done in clear stages, and no end of trees to cherish, to harvest over time, and to replant as a carbon-capturing, climate addressing, lifestyle move.