Little Orchard could be pick of Cork's Model Farm Road summer crop at €1.1m

|
Farranlea Park, Model Farm Road, Cork
|
€1.1 million
|
Size
|
183 sq m (1,937 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
5
|
Bathrooms
|
3
|
BER
|
E1
IT’S easy to see how a couple, with a then-young family, fell for the charms of hideaway home Little Orchard: it’s just a peach of a setting.
Here, there’s a leafy road called The Orchard, linking Farranlea Park and Farranlea Road via Farranlea Grove — all covetable western suburban locations for Corkonians. But blink and you’ll miss the tiled nameplate for Little Orchard, up an uber-discrete, hedge-lined private approach avenue serving just three homes, of which this is the senior partner.
James O’Sullivan, or Jim, later moved to Cork with accountancy firm PwC. His partner in life, Rowena, was affected by the civil service’s marriage ban, but put her own expertise to work in a number of new roles, including in the early formative days of Cork's vital Citizens Advice Bureau, now the Citizens Information Bureau.
It’s an imposingly tall, robustly-built, and comfortable family home, just shy of 1,950 sq ft, with up to five bedrooms, seemingly larger inside than its external ‘envelope’ might suggest, as it has notably extra-high ceilings, creating an airy home of character and warmth, on the most private of mature gardens, on c 0.3 of an acre.
.
He guides the well-kept hidden home at €1.1m, a price point far from unknown on and off the Model Farm Road, with the Price Register showing 20+ deals over this sum, with a few of them more likely to be ‘commercial’ purchases, rather than pure residential ... as Little Orchard most assuredly is.
It’s handily toward the back of its 0.3 acre site (Farranlea Grove homes are out of sight to the rear) with most of its grounds to the front, to the south, and screened by tall trees, interspersed with flower and shrub beds, bowers, and rose beds.
(There’s a lapsed planning for a dwelling here, a long-term future/pension option too for next fortunate occupants?)
Cohalan Downing’s Brian Olden knows he’ll have medics aplenty here (a detached 1940s home on 0.55 acre on nearby Bishoptown Avenue, Small Acre has just gone ‘sale agreed’ well over its €1.55m guide), but not exclusively so.
Those who’ll buy will factor in an additional spend, most likely an architect-driven extension which can take design references from its original design, almost Bauhaus-style.