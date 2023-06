FAMILY was intrinsic to Judeville, a home that grew in tandem with its household, serving its members well through four generations.

Built in the ’50s, its earliest occupants had a keen interest in animal husbandry, keeping cows, pigs and a range of poultry on some rented land around the house.

In the late ’60s, bees were introduced and beekeeping continued for several decades, producing beautiful, natural raw honey until quite recently.

Apple trees in the back garden were prolific too, producing a mix of eating and cooking apples.

Judeville was at the heart of this idyllic-sounding and industrious lifestyle and it didn’t sit still either. Extended and upgraded by its current owners, it has the appearance now of two homes, such is the size of the two-storey add-on, which could pass as a semi-d, with its own set of steps to the entrance, mirroring the set of steps to the front door of the original home.

Judeville, in Killeens, Rathpeacon, holds a host of possibilities for potential buyers including the means to creating a rental income stream if the extension, built in 1988 and described as “the annexe”, was rented out.

Megan Forde of Sherry FItzGerald, who is the selling agent, says some of those looking at it are interested in the possibility of using the annexe to run a business or a practice, as it’s independently accessed from the main house. It has its own back door and power supply too. It’s currently laid out as living room/kitchen diner and utility on the ground floor and two bedrooms and a bathroom overhead.

The main house is a generous size, with a large entrance hall, two reception rooms, a contemporary kitchen diner, an ensuite bedroom, a utility and a boiler room on the ground floor and upstairs, another three bedrooms and the family bathroom.

While some modernising is on the cards, the house is in good order and the grounds are in terrific nick. Set on 0.3 acres, an extensive garden wraps itself around the house. Composite decking at one gable end acts as a suntrap (front garden is south-facing), but sunshine levels to the rear are excellent too, as the site is elevated. A rear patio is at a lower tier than the lawn which is ablaze with colourful shrubbery this time of year. You can see the apple trees, and a greenhouse and garden shed are nods to the owners’ passion for gardening.

They’re downsizing now, not without some misgivings as the house has been so long in the family, but the kids are reared and Judeville is too big.

Ms Forde has been busy with viewings, with good interest from families in the general area and looking to trade up from housing estates in the likes of Blarney and Parklands.

Her guide price for Judeville is €595,000, and for that you will get c220 sq m of accommodation (including the annexe) and a ready-made, beautifully mature, private garden.

Judeville is just a 10 minute drive from Cork city and five minutes to Blarney to the west, and is on the right side of the city for Apple employees in Hollyhill.

VERDICT: The buyer will inherit a garden that is the result of years of hard work. Solid trade-up family home with options for intergenerational living/home-based business/rental income stream.