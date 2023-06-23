Landscaper Susan Turner created a garden to rival the views at this lovely East Ferry home 

THE tendency when embarking on a home renovation project is to write off the garden in the short term, but Izgled, featured here, makes a strong argument for spending upfront.

By bringing in professional design assistance from the get-go, Slyvia Beamish now has a house where the grounds rank alongside the view, in its list of best features.

Slyvia, who bought the house in 2003, noticed only the views when she first visited.

“The only thing I saw was the water. It was only later that I noticed the whole garden was covered in gorse,” she says.

She had the foresight to hire an expert, Susan Turner, a well-known landscape gardener in East Cork, who can count Ballymaloe House and the 5-star Castlemartyr Hotel & Resort among her clients.

“Susan doesn’t actually do many private homes and gardens, so I was incredibly lucky to get her. She still comes back now and then to see how things are.

“It took a long time to get the garden to the level it’s at now and it took a lot of time and money, but at this stage I feel it’s as much of an asset as the views over Cork Harbour," says Sylvia.

They had to beat back the gorse to reveal some existing plants. Then Susan came up with a design plan for a tiered garden, putting in lots of little secret pathways, which Sylvia says are great for giving access to different parts of the garden, making it easier to maintain.

“In fact it’s easy enough to maintain now, and the pathways are great for helping to keep the weeds away,” she says.

There are banks of plants over several levels, flanking a sweeping, curved driveway, which works well on a steep site.

You will find lots of nooks and crannies spread over the levels, and lots of little sitting out areas, with a good stretch of lawn at road l

evel, kept private by hedging and shrubs, and more tucked-away seating at each of the next two levels, as well as feature stone steps.

At the top tier, under the generous terrace (extended during lockdown) is a fabulous bank of shrubs, and set in the patio itself is a gorgeous water feature, also a lockdown project, in the form of an ornamental fishpond.

There are multiple spots on the terrace from which to enjoy the magnolia trees or the camellias and hydrangeas, depending on the season. You can grown your own too in a greenhouse, or in one of the vegetable or herb beds. There’s even an orchard tucked away in one corner of the garden. And there’s a storage shed.

So what of the house itself? It’s a beauty too, a dormer built in 1993 and renovated 10 years later when Sylvia bought it.

She bought it to create a sense of stability for her young son as her globe-trotting job (she’s been in 50-60 countries and is a Bulgarian citizen since the early ‘90s) meant a string of nannies.

“My young son was tired of all the nannies and all the different languages and I came back to Ireland looking for a base. I found it here in East Ferry,” she says.

Izgled, a Bulgarian and Russian word meaning ‘view’ or ‘aspect’ had lots of nice features when she bought it (split levels between open plan kitchen diner and living room; multiple sets of French doors) and she kept those elements, while renovating also.

“Upstairs at the time was just a bedroom and a small bathroom, with lots of crawl space either side. So I turned that crawl space to better use, creating a library/study on one side of the bedroom, and an L-shaped wardrobe on the other side. I also made the bathroom bigger,” says Sylvia.

The main upstairs bedroom is on the best features list too – a breakfast balcony overlooks the estuary; a deluxe ensuite includes a step-down deep bath and a separate shower, and the wardrobe, with a velux window, is a proper walk-in job.

The library/study is also a smashing job, lined floor-to-ceiling with shelving. It could function just as well as a bedroom or playroom or teen den.

The remaining two bedrooms are downstairs, one of which has access to the terrace (and the view), via a sliding door.

The bright and airy open-plan living space has a couple of access points to the terrace and soaks in those views too.

Sylvia re-jigged the kitchen and the whole house is as fresh and crisp as you’d expect of a house that isn’t subjected to daily wear and tear thanks to a peripatetic owner, who appreciated living close to the N25, giving good access to Cork Airport.

She’s on the move for good now, to sunny California and San Francisco’s East Bay area, as her husband has passed away and her son is abroad.

“I would so love to move that house with me, but as I can’t, there’s no point in keeping it for spiders to hang out in,” she laughs.

Adrianna Hegarty of Hegarty Properties is taking care of the sale and she is guiding the three-bed, 200 sq m, well-insulated (B3), detached home at €595,000.

Describing it as “a tranquil haven” Ms Hegarty said homes rarely come up in Rathcoursey East, on “picturesque East Ferry Road”.

“A lot of people would love to live in the area, but it’s very hard to get planning. The thing is you're surrounded by countryside, but you are still just 10 minutes from the N25 and five minutes from Midleton town,” Ms Hegarty says.

VERDICT: Home with a lovely aspect and the prospect of a very nice lifestyle.