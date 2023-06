USED in the 1960s to house the general manager of the Great Southern Hotel and transformed in recent years into a high-end Airbnb, Dunboy House, on Countess Road in Killarney, is now looking especially good to trading up families and relocators.

Detached, spacious and elegant, with 189 sq metres of living space, a third of an acre of gardens, and a B1 BER, it’s the type of property that Tadhg Gallivan, of Property Partners Gallivan, says is in very short supply in Killarney.

Quoting a price of €700,000, he says that older detached houses, which come up for sale close to the town, often require modernisation, while this one was comprehensively upgraded, modernised and redecorated in 2012. “It’s the type of ready-to-go-home that people want,” he says.

When the father of the current owner bought it in 2009, it was in poor repair and he was advised to knock it. Instead, he brought in an architect to design an extension and redesign the layout.

To make the living space open plan and modern, the interior was gutted, several walls were knocked, and the stairs were moved, as was the main entrance, which can now be found around the side. To allow in more light, more windows were added, including two sets of double glass doors at the front.

The majority of the ground floor is now taken up by a stylish white-oak-floored living/dining room that is open plan, with a contemporary kitchen at the rear, which has cream high-gloss units with a quadrant-shaped island.

In the centre of the ground floor, there’s a modern, open-tread, walnut staircase in a hallway with walls of glass, designed to let the light through.

Possibly the most unusual feature in the house is an internal, stained-glass window situated over the staircase.

“It was designed using the colours in the chakra and is positioned to allow light into the staircase from the en suite above it,” says the owner, explaining that it reflects coloured lights on the walls.

In addition to the large open-plan living space the house also has a utility room, a bathroom, and a living room at the front – with a cast-iron fireplace, one of the few original features of the house.

Located next to the bathroom, this room could be turned into a fourth en suite bedroom.

The upper level has three spacious bedrooms, all en suite, including one with a walk-in wardrobe.

The garden at the front has been divided by a wall, which at one side has a gravelled parking area and, at the other, a south-facing garden with a patio enclosed by hedging where the owner sits out in the morning.

To the rear is an exceptionally long lawned garden with a patio, a shed, and a walled-off section for bins and a washing line. “When the house was used by the general manager of the Great Southern it was possible to go through the back garden to the train station and get to the hotel,” says the owner.

To achieve its high B1 rating, the property has been insulated and fitted with double glazing and solar panels.

Located a 15-minute walk from the town centre, Dunboy House is also close to Killarney National Park, as well as Deerpark retail park and Bally national school.

VERDICT: The expectation is that this property is going to sell very quickly indeed.